Plp Ratifies 16 More Candidates For Election

PRIME Minister Perry Christie yesterday urged supporters to ramp up voter registration efforts as the path will be clear towards the next general elections once the party emerges from its national convention next week.

Mr Christie addressed scores of supporters on the grounds of the party’s headquarters, filled to capacity for the ratification of 16 candidates – the majority of whom were senior incumbent MPs, including himself.

The candidates ratified last night all pledged to uphold the party’s commitment to economic

advancement and youth empowerment, and expressed their full support of Mr Christie as party leader, and his return as Prime Minister for another term.

Discord within the Free National Movement, and the faction led by Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, was a recurring talking point, with many candidates insisting that the protracted turmoil exposed the opposition party’s inability to lead the country effectively.

“You have to believe as PLP supporters that the worst day in the PLP is better than the best day of the FNM,” Mr Christie said.

“You must believe in your party...at the end of the day we depend on you.

He said: “We’re going to convention, we want you to come out in large numbers. We want every seat filled, we want standing room only and if it’s successful there will be no standing room. We want the people of the Bahamas to see how serious we are in support of our leaders because we know when we leave that convention the path is clear towards the next general election. So don’t take it lightly when you are asked to get registered, one of the most fundamental rights you have is the right to vote.

He continued: “Do not compromise on that right because if you do you weaken your party’s chances of becoming the next government.”

Incumbent MPs ratified last night include: Mr Christie, Centerville; Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis, Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador; Dr Bernard Nottage, Bain and Grants Town; Obie Wilchcombe, West Grand Bahama and Bimini; V Alfred Gray, MICAL; Glenys Hanna-Martin, Englerston; Shane Gibson, Golden Gates; Dr Michael Darville, Pineridge; Dr Perry Gomez, North Andros; Khaalis Rolle, Pinewood; Alex Storr, Elizabeth Estates; and Picewell Forbes, South Andros.

The party welcomed real estate broker Reneika Knowles as its standard bearer for the Killarney constituency. Ms Knowles, 30, is a former executive in the party’s youth arm, the Progressive Young Liberals, and vowed that she would not play political games with the lives and welfare of the Bahamian people.

Rev Preston Cooper, an executive at Stat Oil South Riding Point, was ratified for East Grand Bahama. Mr Cooper has served as the pastor of Sr Cleveland Baptist Church for the past 11 years, and was formerly the PLP Branch Chairman for East Grand Bahama and served as campaign manager for Pleasant Bridgewater.

Veteran educator Norris Bain was ratified for the Marco City constituency, and fisherman Clay Sweeting was again given the nod for North Eleuthera. Mr Sweeting contested the seat in 2012, but was beaten by FNM MP Theo Neilly.