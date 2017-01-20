Two Men Shot In Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were shot at a business establishment on Thursday evening in Freeport after the owner allegedly discovered them on his premises.

According to reports, the incident happened shortly after 10pm at a business on East Beach Drive.

Inspector Terecita Pinder reported that the business owner, along with his son, observed three men on the property. The man told police that two of the men approached him and as a result he discharged his licensed shotgun, injuring both males.

The men were transported by EMS personnel to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Ms Pinder said the businessman and his son are assisting police with their investigation into the matter.