Visitor Dies After Snorkeling

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female visitor from Florida on Friday.
Reports are that shortly before 12:00 noon, two female visitors were snorkeling in waters off Rose island, when one of them lost consciousness. She was taken onto the shore where she was given first aid assistance. She was later transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
