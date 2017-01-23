'32,000 Extra Jobs Since 2012'

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

SEEKING to energise supporters as the party gears up for its first convention in eight years, Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday declared that his administration has created nearly 32,000 jobs this term.



Mr Christie said the figure was supported by data released from the Department of Statistics, and evidenced that the country was on the path to recovery notwithstanding the devastation wrought by two major hurricanes.

He made the statement during a speech to supporters at a prayer breakfast at the Melia hotel to mark the start of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) 52nd national general convention.

“No matter what they say about the Progressive Liberal Party, let the statistics put out by the Statistics Department speak for us,” Mr Christie said. “We have created since we came to power, notwithstanding the challenges of the economy, over 31,000 jobs.

“Near to 32,000 jobs and counting, and we did not count the 1,500 that will be hired between January and February right in this complex here, and by December will be up to 3,000, we’re not counting them, but they will be counted,” he said, referring to anticipated hiring from the Baha Mar resort’s planned opening in April.

“So the country has every indication before them that we are on the path to recovery as a country and notwithstanding Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew, we have been able to by the grace of God begin our recovery from the devastation of those hurricanes.

“When we go into convention we will be mixing with our brothers and sisters from the islands,” he said. “Let us leave our convention united in spirit. Recognising that oceans separate us, but that this spirit of which I speak connects us as Bahamians, connects us as Progressive Liberal Party supporters, and connects us as citizens who are going to empower the candidates for the PLP to win the next general election and go on to continue to serve the people of the Bahamas in the best possible way.”

According to official figures released by the Department of Statistics, the number of employed persons grew from 160,650 in May 2012 to 192,385 in October 2016, the last time the Labour Force Survey was carried out, representing an increase of 31,735 employed persons.

The latest Labour Force Survey, released last month, also indicated the unemployment rate between October 24-30, 2016 was 11.6 per cent, a 1.1 per cent decline from the last review in May of that year.

The decline came as hundreds of Bahamians gained employment in the construction sector after Hurricane Matthew’s devastating impact.

Critics have accused the department of including temporary jobs in its tally and DOS officials could not assess the quality of the jobs created in the time between the two most recent surveys, such as whether they are likely to be stable jobs.

However, Leona Wilson, the acting director of the DOS, admitted in December that an unemployment rate decline would not have taken place if it were not for the construction jobs created in the wake of the powerful storm, Hurricane Matthew.

The Christie administration’s 52-week job programme also contributed to the unemployment rate decline, benefiting mostly young people, although officials were unable to say how many people have been employed through the programme.

The PLP’s 30,000 jobs boast was first introduced in Parliament during the 2014/2015 Budget Debate by Labour and National Insurance Minister Shane Gibson.

Mr Gibson had told parliamentarians that he obtained the employment information from the National Insurance Board’s (NIB) contribution records at the request of Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis. Mr Gibson said the collection of NIB contributions was one of “a few ways we can tell how many jobs are operating in the Bahamas.”

“A new company would have to register for National Insurance and then as you have various employees being hired by various companies who have to pay contributions for them,” Mr Gibson said in June 2014.

“(Mr Davis) asked me, why don’t you go to National Insurance, ask them for a list of all the companies that registered since May 7, 2012, ask them for a name list of the persons who companies took off their payroll six months prior to May 7, 2012 and then give me the list of all of the individuals, the new employees the companies start to contribute for between May 2012 and May 2014?

“Mr Speaker you know what we came up with? We had 43,000 persons who companies began paying contributions for the first time since May 7, 2012. Then we did a cross-reference as we said ‘hold on a second now’ because there were some persons who came off the payroll and we did the exercise and we got 13,000. So 13,000 from 43,000 leaves 30,000. So we had approximately 30,000 persons between May 2012 and May 2014 who are employed today who were not employed prior to that time.”

Mr Gibson later clarified that the job figures he announced in the House of Assembly were a “mixture” of previously unemployed people and those who were employed, but had transferred to new companies from their current jobs.

Two weeks prior during his 2014/2015 Budget Communication, Prime Minister Perry Christie confirmed to parliamentarians that during his administration’s first two years in office, labour market conditions improved slightly with 2,600 jobs added to the Bahamian workforce.

Mr Christie explained at the time that employment figures, which covered six months of the year 2013 up to November, resulted in a lowered jobless rate. That rate, he said, fell to 15.4 per cent from 16.2 per cent overall.