Attorney Apologises For Calling Bahamians ‘Hateful’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
ATTORNEY Fred Smith, QC, apologised on Sunday for saying Bahamians are “hateful” towards foreigners and for describing the country as “very racist” during a private meeting of the Coral Beach Condominium Association in Grand Bahama.
Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell, who has long engaged in a public war-of-words with Mr Smith, revealed Mr Smith’s statements during a House of Assembly session last week, calling them “hateful, deceitful, ungrateful, dishonest and unpatriotic.”
In an audio clip of the meeting which circulated last week, Mr Smith told the crowd of foreign condo owners: “It’s a very difficult environment to live in. You’re all white for the most part and it’s a big problem for a lot of the black Bahamians that you’re down here. Believe it or not, they want your money, they want you to spend it, but they don’t like you.
“The fact is that The Bahamas is a very racist, very xenophobic, nationally insecure and a very hateful place to foreigners.”
In a statement to The Tribune over the weekend, Mr Smith said his comments “sounded horrible towards black Bahamians” when “taken in isolation.”
“However, those who know me know that I do not have a bone of hate or discrimination in my body,” he said. “I do not like my feelings being hurt. Very dear friends have reached out to me and have expressed their hurt. In addition, I do not want to hurt anybody else’s feelings. In addition, for my offence to my fellow human beings I humbly and respectfully apologise. I would not want to hurt a soul.
“I am no stranger to racism and discrimination. My experiences are the genesis of my vocation as a defender of human rights. Growing up in Haiti as a foreigner, in an Arabic environment we were discriminated against.
“When, in my early teens I lived in Nassau and went to Saint Thomas More, Xavier’s College and St Augustine’s College, I was discriminated against by many as being Haitian simply because I spoke fluent Creole.”
He added: “In 1967, I was sent off to an all-white, all English, all boys, all aristocratic boarding school. Discrimination was rampant in England in the 1960s and ‘70s. I was beaten down as a wog, a nr, a Paki, a coon, a blacky, a Brillo pad head and for being Bahamian. Therefore I am deeply sorry that I have caused offence to black Bahamians.”
Nonetheless, Mr Smith accused Mr Mitchell of taking his words out of context.
He said his comments were not relative to “all black Bahamians,” but rather a “specific group of black Bahamians intent upon victimising a specific group of foreign residents who are white.”
The condominium community in Coral Beach, Freeport has long been a source of controversy.
To Mr Smith, the genesis of the controversy lies in the alleged failure of Bahamian condominium owners to pay their maintenance and power bills.
Mr Smith said these Bahamians have tried to “undermine and remove the current board of directors led by (Canadian) Bruno Rufa, who has for many years been successfully cleaning up Coral Beach and put it on a sound financial footing for all of the owners, including the Bahamian ones.
“Regrettably, this group of Bahamians have used their political, immigration and police contacts to cause trouble for the board of directors and have obstructed the proper management of the affairs of the Coral Beach,” Mr Smith said. “Unfortunately, the Freeport Immigration Department and Minister Mitchell have allowed themselves to be used by this group. They have caused great disruption to a peaceful and harmonious community at Coral Beach.”
Mr Smith said he is not “anti-Black” or “anti-Bahamian.”
“I am a proud Bahamian,” he said. “I love my Bahamas. I have never and do not have another passport. I have nowhere else to go. I constantly strive to make our Bahamas better.”
Mr Smith also accused Mr Mitchell of misleading the public when he referred to him in Parliament as a “naturalised Bahamian” who has been “given shelter in this country.”
Mr Smith said his father was born in Andros and his mother in Jordan.
As British subjects, they lived in Haiti.
“So, even though I was born in Haiti, I was born a British subject, like Fred Mitchell,” he said. “Based on our Constitution, like all Bahamian citizens born before 1973, on July 10, 1973, I became a Bahamian citizen, just like Fred Mitchell. No ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Mr Smith represents Canadian citizen Bruno Rufa, a homeowner at the Coral Beach Condominium Association, who has been accused of working in the Bahamas illegally.
jackbnimble 14 hours ago
I think he said what he meant and meant what he said. Just didn't expect to be recorded in this wonderful age of technology where people have smartphones and record everything!
He purports to be a human rights activist but he's just as racist as the people he's constantly squeaking against.
quietone 13 hours, 30 minutes ago
If we black Bahamians hate white foreigners so much as Mr Smith has said, can someone please tell us why in the blue blazes the white foreigners continue to visit the Bahamas and to work here!!!???
banker 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Tax free money and inflated "hardship" salaries that they couldn't make back home.
norman_t 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Having lived and worked in The Bahamas for over a decade, Mr. Smith was correct about what he said. I am white, married to a black Bahamian. I was told when faced with some of these issues myself, that I shouldn't take it too hard because The Bahamians are worse to each other than they are to foreigners (whites). This has proven to be true, as evidenced daily by the murder rate, crime rate, behaviour and statements made by most Bahamian politicians. That Mr. Mitchell would chastise Mr. Smith is laughable, as I have listened to the bleating by this jokey fool for too long now. Mr. Mitchell, in his official capacity, has done more harm to this country than anyone alive. What does this say about the Bahamas? Perhaps, if Bahamians were interested in improving their country they would start reading and educating themselves. How long would a thug such as Fred Mitchell last in an educated and enlightened country? 5 seconds, at the most. Mr. Smith had the courage to apologize. Can you imagine Mr. Mitchell having the fortitude to apologize? I can't.
Gadfly 11 hours, 40 minutes ago
Is it not amazing how in 10 years you have become an expert on the Bahamas, our people, our politics, our mores, norms, values and our way of life. I don't know you and thus will not make stereotypical generalizations about all white persons that come here to live as unfortunately you have done about Bahamians. However, contrary to your belief we are not all murderers and criminals and some of us can even read and have college degrees. At this point I feel it also necessary to remind you that you are a guest in this country and as much as you or I may dislike Mr. Mitchell's politics or worldview, you have absolutely no right to call him a thug. Such behavior is despicable and if it is any reflection on your normal behavior or attitude then one may begin to gain some insight as to why Bahamians may respond to you in the manner in which you describe. Finally you did mention your country home country but I am hoping it is not the USA where you educated and enlightened Americans just elected the crotch grabber (By his own admission) to be your President.
TalRussell 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
Comrades! If you were given the opportunity of advising the prime minister (and, the PM haven’t asked me), what special instructions would you offer for the PM to do about "King's Counsel" Freddy, if anything?
banker 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Give him a knighthood.
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
Mr: Smith has expressed what he has always felt and said about US as Bahamians. He has always done everything he can to show his deep hatred of the Bahamas and its people. And he has tried to do everything he can to hurt the Bahamas and its people, it is nothing new. But he has been caught on tape. So now everyone knows . It is to bad that Joe for a bowl of porridge has helped him along the way. It is one of the reasons he takes the Bahamas to international agencies to hurt our Country. But it is all right, we know he has no love for the Bahamas. His hatred runs deep
banker 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
Somewhere out there is a tree, tirelessly producing oxygen so you can breathe. I think you owe it an apology.
lkalikl 12 hours, 38 minutes ago
Fook Fred Mitchell! He is the most racist piece of donkey nanny in the country.
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
Yep ........... Fred Mitchell is an insecure black racist .......... a danger to the 85%
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
Norman it is to bad that you a educated and an enlightened human being chooses to, live and work in a Country among people who fall so short of your ideals. Perhaps it is your attitude that causes the Bahamian reaction to you. shall we start with your superior attitude. Some how you are better than we are. but it is only in your dreams. it is to bad for your black wife.
norman_t 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
Birdie,
If you traveled somewhere other than from Wendy's to your home you would see what others see. And, try working on your grammar.
OldFort2012 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Let's actually analyze what he said and I quote: " Believe it or not, they want your money, they want you to spend it, but they don’t like you. " Anyone disagree?
TalRussell 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
Comrade, you need re nasalize the King's Counsel words and sniff them up to ya brain through nostrils - slowly... and, try not make too many KC sounds.
Publius 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
There can never be an honest discussion about the complexities of race on all sides and the sides in-between, so I shall just move on from this one now.
John 12 hours, 4 minutes ago
what is the difference between a racist and a jackass: one is slow to move and the other is moved by color.
seagrape 11 hours, 17 minutes ago
jackbnimble, for your information, at the beginning of the meeting, it was announced that the meeting would be recorded and a copy would be sent to all condo owners who did not attend the meeting, so Fred Smith was quite aware of the recording. Maybe he lost it because Coral Beach Owners finally stood up to Bruno Rufa and kicked him out as president of the association. Fred Smith threatened to sue the owners if the New Board does not pay the outstanding one million dollars legal fees to calendars for Bruno Rufa's criminal and Immigration matters. Maybe he did not take his medication before attending the meeting. he claimed he didn't bill the one million as yet, because he didn't want Coral Beach to go bankrupt. In my opinion, this was an attempt by Fred Smith and Bruno Rufa's Board to hide the one million dollars billing until after the elections in February, But they were caught and Bruno and his entire Board was kicked out. The owners should Fire Fred Smith and report him to the Bahamas bar Association for breach of trust.
Maynergy 10 hours, 52 minutes ago
Dearly Beloved U did not ask me what’s my opinion on anything. True. Just hear me out this time my brothers and sisters. The word I would like U to think about is STEWARDSHIP: I submit that the stewardship of this nation i.e. The Commonwealth of the Bahamas as a people has been compromised when our land, dignity, national symbols, properties are given or sold to anyone who has no historical, social, language, habits, manners and religion as we do. Do U think our present day leaders or government can be called “Xenophile”? I certainly believe this is the case at this juncture in the history of this nation and people.
steplight 10 hours, 49 minutes ago
From the Haitian constitution of 1805:Article No. 12- “No white person, of whatever nationality, may set foot upon this territory as a land owner or master, nor may such persons in future acquire any property whatsoever.”Article No. 13- “The preceding article does not apply to white women who have been naturalized by the government, nor to their eventual offspring. The provisions of this article also include those of Polish and German birth whom the government has naturalized. (p. 136)
paul_vincent_zecchino 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
"It gives me great pleasure to say that I have ruled Haiti for fourteen years without white people." - Francois X. 'Papa Doc' Duvalier, M.D. "President for Life, Republic of Haiti", interview ca. 1970
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
There you go again Norman, I am so sorry for your black wife, Does he really like Wendys?? I doubt, You have a black wife.
paul_vincent_zecchino 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Norman sounds as if he's pulling our legs, doesn't he?
Agree, it's doubtful he has a black wife, maybe no wife at all white, black, or green.
His posts are overblown, they don't ring true.
Maynergy 10 hours, 23 minutes ago
O.k U was right. I was wrong Fellow comrade the P.M speech did not outline an agenda that focus on Infrastructure development, Fixed Asset proposals, island-wide transportation projections, national security or anything for that matter on: Trade policy understood and outlined with Caribbean countries/ South America / Asia/ European Union/ Africa/ USA/ Eastern European countries. Imagine Bahamas beyond 2017 and beyond with a patriotic nationalist government that set up and establishes a functional people oriented regime with the following for the betterment of the people: a) S.O.R.S (Strategic Oil Reserve Supply) To minimize the lack of petroleum throughout the territories and the maintenance /regulation of fair pricing & market stability. b) B.M.T.S (Bahamas Maritime Tracking System) I.e. Installed in all mail boats etc plying the national waters for a minimal fee. c) N.C.M (National Cellular market – deregulation and opening cellular services to competition. d) I.I.A.T ( Inter island Air Transportation). e) I.I.T.B ( Inter island tourism board). f) New postal rates for mass mailers/advertisers/bulk mailers. g) Housing department that renders residents a helping hand not a hand-out. h) B.T.A. ( Bahamas Transportation Authority) A semi –quasi agency that administers the mass movement of people in New Providence island and throughout the island nation. What did he talked about Fellow Comrade?
banker 7 hours, 1 minute ago
I like the points that you have enumerated. Intelligent and practical.
Maynergy 10 hours, 22 minutes ago
O.k U avait raison. Je me trompais camarade camarade le discours du PM n'a pas esquissé un programme qui met l'accent sur le développement de l'infrastructure, les propositions d'immobilisations, les projections de transport à l'échelle de l'île, la sécurité nationale ou quoi que ce soit sur cette question: Asie / Union européenne / Afrique / USA / Europe de l'Est. Imaginez Bahamas au-delà de 2017 et au-delà avec un gouvernement patriotique nationaliste qui a mis en place et établit un régime fonctionnel axé sur les personnes avec les suivantes pour l'amélioration du peuple: A) S.O.R.S (réserve stratégique de réserve de pétrole) Pour minimiser le manque de pétrole dans l'ensemble des territoires et l'entretien / la réglementation de la tarification équitable et la stabilité du marché. B) B.M.T.S (Bahamas Maritime Tracking System) C'est à dire. Installé dans tous les bateaux de courrier, etc. qui naviguent dans les eaux nationales moyennant des frais minimes. C) N.C.M (National Cellular market - déréglementation et ouverture des services cellulaires à la concurrence. D) I.I.A.T (Inter Island Air Transportation). E) I.I.T.B (Office du tourisme inter île). F) Nouveaux tarifs postaux pour les envois en masse / annonceurs / expéditeurs en vrac. G) Un service de logement qui aide les résidents à ne pas donner un coup de main. H) B.T.A. (Autorité des transports des Bahamas) Une agence semi-quasi qui administre le mouvement de masse des gens dans l'île de New Providence et dans toute la nation de l'île. De quoi parlait-il camarade camarade?
banker 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
Parlé comme un petit jésus en culotte velours,
EasternGate 10 hours, 10 minutes ago
I generally support Fred Smith's advocacy. However, I am deeply offended and disappointed by this revelation.
DillyTree 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Many black Bahamians do not like white people, period -- that is true and I see it very damn day. Only thing is, I'm a white Bahamian. And why is it that many black Bahamians don't think there are such things as white Bahamians? They don't like their own countrymen, so it certainly stands to reason they don't like the foreign ones either. Call it like it is, Mr. Smith. And you know he's right.
steplight 10 hours, 1 minute ago
Toussaint, a former privileged slave of a tolerant white master, had felt a certain magnanimity toward whites, Dessalines, a former field slave, despised them with a maniacal intensity. He reportedly agreed wholeheartedly with his aide, Boisrond-Tonnerre, who stated, "For our declaration of independence, we should have the skin of a white man for parchment, his skull for an inkwell, his blood for ink, and a bayonet for a pen!" Accordingly, whites were slaughtered wholesale blacks were not massacred under Dessalines, they witnessed little improvement in the quality of their lives. To restore some measure of agricultural productivity, Dessalines reestablished the plantation system ,the military as a tool for governing the new nation pattern for direct involvement of the army in politics, crowned himself Emperor of Haiti. autocratic rule had disenchanted important sectors of Haitian society, particularly mulattoes such as Pétion. They resented him mostly for racial reasons, the more educated and cultured gens de couleur derided the emperor, most of his aides and officers for his ignorance and illiteracy. Efforts by him to bring mulatto families into the ruling group through marriage met with resistance. Pétion himself declined the offer of the hand of the emperor's daughter. Many mulattoes were appalled by the rampant corruption and licentiousness of the emperor's court. Dessalines's absorption of a considerable amount of land into the hands of the state through the exploitation of irregularities in titling procedures also aroused the ire of landowners. The disaffection that sealed the emperor's fate arose within the ranks of the army, where he had lost support at all levels. The voracious appetites of his ruling clique apparently left little or nothing in the treasury for military salaries and provisions. relied on the same iron-fisted control kept rural laborers in line. on the road to Port-au-Prince as he rode with a column of troops on its way to crush a mulattoled rebellion. A group of people, probably hired by Pétion or Etienne-Elie Gérin (another mulatto officer), shot the emperor and hacked his body to pieces. Under Dessalines the Haitian economy had made little progress despite the restoration of forced labor. Conflict between blacks and mulattoes ended the cooperation that the revolution had produced, and the brutality toward whites shocked foreign governments and isolated Haiti internationally. A lasting enmity against Haiti arose among Dominicans as a result of the emperor's unsuccessful invasion of Santo Domingo in 1805. His failure to consolidate Haiti and to unite Haitians had ramifications in the years that followed, as the nation split into two rival enclaves.
Gotoutintime 8 hours, 1 minute ago
If you are a white person, born in the Bahamas, to Bahamian born parents, black people do not consider you to be a Bahamian---Strange!!
DillyTree 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Exactly. I'm 12th generation white Bahamian and can trace my ancestry to the Eleutheran Adventurers in 1648. So how exactly am I not considered a Bahamian?
banker 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
I am surprised that no one has trotted out the old chestnut that Fred is of Haitian descent.
Funnily enough, you see this all of the time. We Bahamians don't like it when other Bahamians or foreigners hold up a mirror for us to see our faults. We like killing the messenger for exposing tings that we think are deep dark secrets that no one knows anything about.
Enlightenment is pretty hard to come by in the Bahamas.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
"Believe it or not, they want your money, they want you to spend it, but they don’t like you."
But that's true.
TorontoGal 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
I am a white woman who was married to a black Bahamian back in the '80's. We lived in a nice neighbourhood and I raised his children for many years but I eventually left because of the racism against me. If it was the neighbours, who renamed me "the white b**ch" to the teachers redoing the children's hair because it wasn't the way black children should wear it, to the grandparents telling the kids they didn't have to listen to a thing I said because I was white and knew nothing of their culture. Of course I knew the culture, also the children would come home crying because of their hair being redone. So childish! However, there is only so much one can take so once the children were well on their way to making themselves a good life, I left. To this day I've not been back and that breaks my heart because I've always felt the Bahamas was a beautiful place. Although now I think it's not what I've made myself believe it is, now with the disrespect the drugs , the shootings and yes, the now ingrained racism. If people have take offence to what Mr Smith said then they should stop, look around then do something to change it!
juju 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Dilly Tree, I am one of you... I see it as THEIR ( the Black Bahamian) problem. Rise above the ""attitude". We all need to live together (somehow) in harmony. Smudda them with kindness and it will come back to you. Lol
paul_vincent_zecchino 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Agree. The kindness comes back. It never fails, every single time we exit the cruise ship terminal to get back to the ship, the personable gentlemen who check one's papers recognize our family and greet us by name, 'good to see you again...'.
They don't have to do that, but they do. And it's appreciated. And we look for them each trip over. It's contagious. Our experiences in the Bahamas are nothing but positive.
People can be as nasty as one goads them into being, or not. It's a two sided process. Agree, well said.
paul_vincent_zecchino 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Dunno, everyone's different, so's their experiences. Ours in the Bahamas, after sixty years of visiting regularly, are good. Bahamians we've met are well spoken, courteous, on the level, welcoming, hospitable; white, black, paisley, no matter.
We like them, they like us. We keep coming back, as do our friends who say likewise.
Yeah, we can always find excuses to get at one another, 'this one looked at me crosseyed', 'I don't like the way she answers the phone', but where's the fun in that?
Things are turning around all over, changing for the better. There's a sea change underway.
jusscool 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
The Coral Beach Condominium has been at the back of the minds of many Grand Bahamians for years now. And now because of the bad decision of one homeowner and one lawyer its in the spotlight. Mr.Smith ,your too much of a brilliant lawyer to make such ignorant comments like that. You might have very well dig your own pit!
