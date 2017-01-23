Bahamas Issues

EDITOR, The Tribune.

SO a black man, Archdeacon Palacious says precisely what a white man, Richard Lightbourne basically said and there is cheering? You mean we have gotten that stupid?

Social Scientists will admit The Bahamas has probably some 120,000 too many people living here the majority undocumented could be as high as 115,000.

PM on passing the baton - slip of tongue or foot in mouth you choose, but as I see it he could be heading to precisely what happened to Sir Lynden but in Christie’s case he could probably lose his seat also. Boy, what an end to a political career. Get out now, sir, save the embarrassment.

Matthew clean-up - sorry Minister Gibson you numbers do not jive... Also the Employment numbers don’t jive... selectively taking in high employment islands.

Junior Roberts and Sebas and Numbers cash - yes an unknown amount of money is being played now more than a year ago since Christie & Co made it legal after We said “No” but then costs have gone up because of VAT. Mr Roberts VAT from you to us is 7.5% but not the total VAT what we pay that’s 35%, sir.

Street lighting - who is in charge? Please go around the island and correct the many poles whose lights have been out for far too long ... light deters crime, Ms Pamela at BP&L.

International survey in Tourism media where are the best beaches? Of the top 25 beaches not a single one was in The Bahamas....a given in the past.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

January 11, 2017.