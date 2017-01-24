Christie Says Nhi Will Boost Nation’S Economy

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

WHILE still not providing clarity to much of the country’s confusion surrounding the planned implementation of National Health Insurance, Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday made a push to persuade Bahamians to trust the government in handling the healthcare scheme, insisting that NHI is expected to “boost the economy”.

Mr Christie said it is important that the government “removes the cobwebs, fear and concern” over NHI, but did not give any indication of a definite roll out date or whether his administration expected to meet its mark of implementing it ahead of the approaching 2017 general election.

Instead, the prime minister repeated that his government, like all administrations around the world, would not make any decisions that would plunge the economy into a “down spin”.

He said the government’s NHI consultants, KPMG, were willing to put its reputation on the line that NHI will improve the economy.

He made the comments during the 26th Annual Bahamas Business Outlook at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel on West Bay Street.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Mr Christie said, “this administration remains absolutely committed to healthcare reform and through the implementation of a health system strengthening branch to improve accessibility and affordability of basic medical services and laying the groundwork for universal health coverage and the implementation of National Health Insurance.

“Just let me say this with respect to one statement on National Health Insurance. When we were reviewing National Health Insurance, my government saw that KPMG had in-depth consultancy with South Africa and argued persuasively that it’s a net positive to the economy as opposed to a drag on the economy (and) that the economy has gains as a result of the implementation and proper execution of National Health Insurance.

“My government commissioned KPMG to engage in a similar study, which has just been completed for the Bahamas. That study also will confirm and KPMG will put its reputation behind it that the execution and implementation of National Health Insurance will prove to be a positive boost to the economy of the Bahamas.”

He added: “But it is important that we remove the cobwebs, the fear and the concern of what we are doing because no sensible government, I don’t care who it is, which party and which colour it is, will plunge unnecessarily the economy into a down spin. It’s just not going to happen.

“That is why I made myself the minister responsible for National Health Insurance notwithstanding the pre-eminence of the Minister of Health (Dr Perry Gomez) because as the minister of finance I wanted to guarantee the Bahamian people that the economy would not be plagued by our commitment in introducing a greater degrees of equity into the delivery of healthcare.”

Earlier this month, Dr Mark Britnell, the head of KPMG’s healthcare practice, and Dr Delon Brennen, NHI’s project manager, said primary healthcare will be introduced early this year. Though no specific date was given, Mr Britnell said primary healthcare will be available in the spring.

Officials are currently finalising the NHI regulations as well as selecting an institution to manage the public insurer.

Dr Brennen said it would not take long for the public insurer to get up and running after a manager is selected, given the experience the would-be company has in insurance management.

He described the NHI Secretariat’s interactions with potential providers as positive so far.