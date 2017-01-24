Christie’S Claim Far From True

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AFTER reading numerous articles in the daily newspapers, where the “jokiest” leader in the history of this country, the Right Hon Prime Minister Perry G Christie, had the audacity, the nerve, and the gall to say that his administration has done an “outstanding” job of governing The Bahamas, I felt compelled to write this letter.

“Outstanding Job,” Mr Christie? What “outstanding job” are you talking about, sir? What planet are you on? What dimension, parallel universe, or alternate reality are you living in?

Our economy has been downgraded to “Junk” status. Outstanding job?

We’ve recorded 11 murders in just the fourth week of the new year. Outstanding job?

The Baha Mar controversy has severely damaged our international reputation, with many potential visitors who booked reservations with the still unfinished resort writing very unflattering things about The Bahamas in numerous travel websites, evidently upset at having to cancel their reservations due to the many opening delays. Outstanding job?

Bahamians are now afraid to step out of their homes, and even send their children to school, because of the never ending crime and violence, which you pledged to eliminate in your last election campaign. Outstanding job?

Power Secure, the company brought in to take over and manage the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, renaming it Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), is doing an atrocious job so far.

Literally every day, the electricity goes out, often for hours. Yet despite this, long-suffering Bahamians are forced to pay sky high electricity bills, which they swear have gone up, even though Deputy Prime Minister, Philip “Brave” Davis says otherwise. And all because the powers that be refuse to see the potential of alternative energy. Outstanding Job?

Unemployment remains in the double digits. Outstanding job?

The United States Embassy has issued numerous travel advisories against us, because of our high crime rate. Outstanding job?

If you are doing such an “outstanding job”, Mr Christie, why was there such a huge protest march by Bahamians from all walks of life, demanding change? It’s high time you and your government stop living in the “Matrix”, and start living in the real world.

SANDILANDS

VILLAGE

Nassau,

January 23, 2017.