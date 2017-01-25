Shootings: Man Killed In Sunshine Park Area; 'Suspected Intruder' Shot Dead

Police are investigating the country's latest homicide, after a man was shot dead in the Sunshine Park area on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the shooting happened just before 8pm, on Murray Street. The victim is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Reports also reached The Tribune after 10pm that a man had been shot dead at a business on Market Street. The man was suspected of being an intruder.

