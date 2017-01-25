Plp Convention Live: Christie And Sears Nominated For Leader

1.40pm: Prime Minister Perry Christie and former Attorney General Alfred Sears have both been nominated for the post of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader during a closed-door nomination process at the second day of the governing party’s convention.

Some time after noon on Wednesday, Mr Christie was nominated by Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, which was seconded by Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald. Mr Sears, the PLP’s candidate for Ft Charlotte, was nominated by a member of the Ft Charlotte branch, which was seconded by Leonard Archer.

Philip “Brave” Davis, Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP, was nominated uncontested for the post of deputy leader while Bradley Roberts was also uncontested for chairman.

Mr Davis was nominated by Minister of Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville, which was seconded by Laura Williams.