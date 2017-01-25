Pm: Deck Not Stacked Against Sears

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Perry Christie last night dismissed concerns from leadership challenger Alfred Sears, QC, that the deck has been stacked against him at the Progressive Liberal Party’s convention, telling The Tribune that the former attorney general has had more time to canvass party delegates than he has.

His comments to The Tribune came on the sidelines of the first night of the PLP’s national convention held at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort, moments after PLP Deputy Leader Philip “Brave” Davis publicly declared his support for the nation’s leader.

While portraying the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) as a party in disarray, Mr Davis said the PLP was stable, with members that do not dance on stage with each other one day, then the next day “stab each other in the back”.

Several times during Mr Davis’ speech, supporters shouted “One leader,” a refrain that was repeated by some even after the convention ended.

Mr Sears has claimed that the PLP had appointed hundreds of stalwart councillors, who are able to vote if they are registered as delegates, just days before the three-day event.

He has also said that he has been denied an opportunity to speak at the party’s convention by organisers and said he was told he would not get the full list of voting delegates until today, which is the day the party will vote on executive posts.

“The party chairman must answer that question, not me,” Mr Christie said when asked about these allegations. “Alfred Sears has done more work travelling around the country meeting stalwart councillors than me.

“I’m told that he said that he has been disallowed speaking at the convention, I’m not speaking at the convention, for me to speak I have to win.”

However, Mr Christie is slated to speak at the convention on Thursday night, after voting is finished. The convention hall was packed last night, with many supporters standing in the room and scores more milling about outside in other areas of the hotel.

Many of the delegates waved signs with Mr Christie’s name on them.

When asked if he felt more confident of a win after the first night of the convention, the prime minister said: “I’ve always been confident, I’ve always been an optimist and I’ve always looked at things as they are with the hope that they will get better. That has always been what I have believed in and how I have conducted myself. People always say that ‘Christie is too optimistic,’ but that’s how I am.”

During his convention speech, Mr Davis, spoke of Mr Christie’s strengths as a leader and in keeping the party together. Last year, it had been speculated that Mr Davis would challenge the prime minister for the PLP’s post at a convention that was set for 2016, but was later postponed. He has since said he will not vie for the post.

“And let me say something briefly about our leader and our prime minister,” Mr Davis told the energetic crowd. “No one is more aware of the work still ahead -- and the people who still need support and opportunities -- than Perry Christie. This is what drives him to work harder than anyone else I know; he is tireless in his efforts.

“He never lets obstacles deter him from his resolve to push forward – when problems arise, and they often do when you are attempting real reform and big changes, he keeps pushing.

“He is driven by a vision of a country that empowers everyone, not just a few at the top. We cannot afford to turn back the clock and stop our country’s progress. (Perry Christie), along with his experienced team, will move the country forward, together.”

He also took a swipe at the ongoing infighting within the FNM.

“It has been a great privilege to serve this great party as your deputy leader,” Mr Davis said. “I am indebted to you for your trust and confidence. I also thank our great prime minister, who reposed full confidence in me as his deputy and deputy prime minister.

“Where I sit gives me full insight to the challenges we now face. Fast-moving global changes require the commitment of the best team and the brightest minds to successfully guide our way through those uncharted waters.

“For these reasons, I say to the members of this family: we ain’ like the other side. We don’t dance together on stage one night and then stab each other in the backs the next. That ain’ us. You want something like that, you at the wrong convention. You want committed, strong, and stable leadership – you in the right place.

“PLPs are standing and working together – ready to face any storm that lies ahead.”