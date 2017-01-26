Eight Mile Rock Delegate Dies At Conference

A PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party convention delegate from Grand Bahama collapsed on the bathroom floor of her hotel room on the first night of the party’s convention and later died, a party source told The Tribune.
The delegate from Eight Mile Rock, identified by party sources as Joy Russell, reportedly experienced heart problems on Tuesday before her death.
The party held a moment of silence for the delegate during one of the convention sessions, The Tribune was told.
