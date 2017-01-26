Government Lap Dogs Over Nhi Scheme

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NHI will result in 500 million dollars in additional revenue and lead to better workforce productivity. This is something we would expect to hear from KPMG’s self serving Mark Britnell of course but Simon Townend – Seriously!

He should be embarrassed to put his name on such a diabolical load of crap. Does Mr Townend not appreciate the degree of endemic disease that this country is burdened with stemming greatly from hypertension, diabetes and obesity?

Does he honestly think Bahamians are going to stop eating Wendy’s and Bamboo Shack on the advice of their doctor?

“Free” access to primary care is going to encourage this workforce to request more sick slips resulting in down time for already struggling businesses.

As for the revenue, this will be the stick that breaks the camels back. KPMG is very clearly bending to the will of the government and doing as they are told, quite fitting for the lap dogs they have become.

DON HANSEN

Nassau,

January 24, 2016.