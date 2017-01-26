Idb Approves $35m Loan For Airports

THE Inter-American Development Bank has approved a $35m loan designed to improve infrastructure at four airports on the Family Islands.

According to a press release from the IDB, the loan will contribute to the archipelago’s regional and international integration through upgrades at the airports of Exuma, North Eleuthera and two in Abaco: Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay.

“The project will finance modernisation and maintenance of the airports, including a wide range of aviation and infrastructure improvements such as visual aids, lighting, runway beacons, mobile airport equipment, parking platforms and passenger terminals,” the press release said. “It will also take into account adaptation to and mitigation of climate change in the construction work to be undertaken.”

The IDB loan is over 25 years with a 5.5-year grace period.