Finding A Formula For Success

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Several years ago, there was an article in the Wall Street Journal which laid out an irrefutable formula for success in life, for everyone. That formula is as follows:

1) Get an education. (Either a high school diploma, a college degree or vocational training).

2) Get a job.

3) Get married.

4) Have children.

That simple and in that order. (Of course, there are people who choose not to marry or have children).

In The Bahamas, 60% of children are born out of wedlock. The Bahamas is 85% black.

In the US, black people make up just 12.2% of the population yet their illegitimacy rate is 73% compared to the white population of 63% and a white illegitimacy rate of 23%.

These statistics are both staggering as well as sobering.

It might be laudable to abstain from having sex until marriage but this is highly improbable.

It is imperative that all parents teach their teenage sons and daughters equally to use condoms and contraception when and if they become sexually active.

In addition, the black community in The Bahamas and throughout the world must stigmatise out-of-wedlock births in their culture and NOT rely on the extended family. If black people continue to fail to figure out ways to bring down illegitimacy rates, the relentless cycle of ignorance, poverty and crime will continue unabated in their communities. And they have no one else to blame but themselves.

ANONYMOUS

Nassau,

January 25, 2017.