Former Olympian’S Home Robbed And Repairman Shot Twice In Stomach

GUNSHOTS were heard in the San Souci area around 2pm yesterday when it is reported that a repairman at a home on Pear Street off Mandarin Drive in San Souci was shot twice in his stomach.

According to unconfirmed reports a car was seen parked in the area with two men inside.

They appeared to be watching a house on the hill located behind a fence at the back of the yard.

“The house sits behind trees and is difficult to see from the road,” a neighbour commented.



The parked car then drove to the house — the home of Nicholas Rees, a former Olympic swimmer, and his wife. Neither was at home.

The intruders forced their way into the house, confronted the maid and demanded to know where the money was. They robbed the maid of her handbag.

It is claimed that they then approached a workman repairing a door. Neighbours were told that words were exchanged, the repairman was dragged onto the lawn and shot twice in the stomach. He is now in hospital.

It is understood that this is the third time that this home has been broken into.

Earlier on Thursday, around 2am, a man was inside a vehicle described as an “exclusive party bus” on West Bay Street near Saunders Beach, when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun, police said.

The victim was forced outside and shot before the gunman sped off in a black vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police are appealing to the public for any information they might have to help them solve these two crimes.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 911, 919 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.