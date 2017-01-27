Sears: No Regrets Despite Losing Bid For Leadership Of The Plp

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE receiving less than 15 per cent of the vote in the leadership race against Prime Minister Perry Christie, former Attorney General Alfred Sears, QC, said last night that he has “no regrets” and remains committed to the Progressive Liberal Party.

Shortly after the party’s leadership vote results were announced, Mr Sears said at a press conference at the Breezes Resort that because of his leadership challenge, “the PLP is stronger, our leader is stronger and together we are more prepared to win the next general election.”

According to the PLP’s Convention Chairman Shane Gibson, Prime Minister Christie won the party’s leadership vote with 1,264 votes to Mr Sears’ 164. Since announcing his intention to run for leader of the PLP last August, the former attorney general remained positive that he would emerge as leader of the PLP after the party’s 52nd general convention.

Mr Sears has also gone on the record to say he believed the party’s best chance of winning the upcoming general election was with him at the helm. However, in his concession speech Mr Sears said he would work with Mr Christie to “improve the operations of the party as well as the country.”

He said the PLP is still the best party to lead the country “and affect change and progress in the Bahamas.”

“I wish to congratulate Prime Minister Perry Christie on his re-election as leader of the PLP. Today the voters have spoken and I accept their decision, that is the way democracy works. I made a commitment earlier in my campaign that irrespective of the outcome I will remain a faithful and committed member of the PLP, that position has not changed,” Mr Sears said.

“I remain faithful and committed to the core values of the PLP and believe that it is the best party to lead our country and to affect change and progress in the Bahamas. Despite the outcome today I remain resolute and firm in the quest for change in our party and in our country. This campaign was about more than the leadership of the PLP, it was about setting out a vision to shift the paradigm of our development model, to expand our economy, empower our communities, make government more transparent and accountable, incentivize Bahamian entrepreneurship and improve the operation of our parry. I have no regrets.

“I stand on my conviction and I am proud to have done what I believe is right. I believe that because of my candidacy that there is a move, no matter how small, in the right direction for the Bahamas and the PLP.”

Mr Sears said the race was never about him or Prime Minister Christie but rather a push to secure the country for future generations of Bahamians. On Thursday it was revealed that Mr Sears filed a formal complaint to the party’s trustees over the way he was treated in the run up to the vote. Mr Sears said last night it is “unfortunate” that his private email was leaked to the press, but said he will deal with issues internally.

“No party is perfect and the process was far from perfect,” Mr Sears said.

“It is my intent to deal with my concerns in that regard with my party and not in the public forum. It is unfortunate that private communications between me and the party officials were leaked by others unrelated to me to the press.

“Changes are needed in our party system and I will work with party officials to make those changes. Democracy is not always pretty. I remain committed to my beloved Bahamas and the PLP. I truly believe that having gone through this process the PLP is stronger, the leader is stronger and together we are more prepared to win the next general elections.”

Mr Sears said he will now concentrate all his efforts and time on the “good people of Fort Charlotte”.

This is the first time in eight years that the party has held a national convention, although it is mandated to do annually by its constitution.

The last convention held in 2009 showed how deep support for Mr Christie runs in the party. He won 1,158 votes in a landslide victory over Bain and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage, who received 204 votes. Paul Moss, an attorney viewed as an outsider who also vied for the post, won 23 votes and later left the party.