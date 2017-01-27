Swiss Excellence In Education Leaders To Meet With Parents, Students, Officials In The Bahamas

BAHAMIAN teachers, residents and students will have an opportunity to meet face to face with some of the world’s most respected educators when a contingent representing the finest schools and colleges in Switzerland arrives in Nassau tomorrow.

“We are very excited to have educators of the calibre of those representing the Swiss Learning group, visit The Bahamas,” said Tanya Espinosa Feuz, who is helping to coordinate the highly-anticipated visit.

“Swiss Learning symbolizes the highest standards of excellence in education is a group of 11 high schools which are endorsed because they have met specific criteria. Each member school must meet the highest standards for the learning process and experience, ranging from low student to teacher ratio to a multilingual education in a safe and secure international environment that engenders fresh ideas and critical thinking.”

According to Espinosa Feuz, the trip to The Bahamas catapults the interaction between students in The Bahamas and opportunities in Switzerland to a new level.

“In the past, a relatively small number of fortunate Bahamians experienced the benefits of a Swiss education. But this is a first of its kind, bringing a contingent of leading Swiss educators who represent a diverse variety of opportunities for education to meet with a broader group of people,” she said.

Visiting educators will offer three levels – boarding school for high school and preparatory students, hospitality schools of higher education. Gap Year Programmes and summer camps with multiple language learning choices.

Summer camps are open to those seven and older and all offer a choice of languages as part of the curriculum, with Italian, French and German among the choices available. Activities such as sports, horse riding, arts and music, photography, fashion and design, leadership academy are also proposed. Students can also enjoy excursions in Europe and Switzerland which are also included in the summer camp offer.

Among the visiting educators will be a familiar face, Thomas Schädler Director of the Collège du Léman and former principal of Lyford Cay International School.

A full slate is scheduled for the 3-day visit, including assemblies and meetings at several junior high and high schools, official courtesy calls and a presentation and social hour at Old Fort Bay Club on Thursday with Mr. Christian Coquoz, Honorary Consul of Switzerland as guest of honour at the Old Fort Bay event.

More information is available at bahamas@swisslearning.com.

