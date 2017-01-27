Tackling Crime

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I WAS happy to see the article in The Tribune on Tuesday from Project Youth Justice presenting different ways to help rehabilitate our young people, instead of turning our schools into prisons.

Our MPs and future MPs have to be more creative than metal detectors and armed guards. Young people need our support!

Also, many people may not take to her but “The Iron Lady” as one newspaper refers to her, the Attorney-General seems to be the only one leading on crime in a tough and rational way.

They mentioned her support for the programme in that article as well. She laid out her Swift Justice programme too and it seems to be producing results.

As usual, it takes a woman to solve the hard problems!

J ROLLE

Nassau,

January 24, 2017.