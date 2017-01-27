Tight Security As Man Charged With Murder

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

AMID tight security, cordoned off streets and in the presence of armed police, a man appeared in Magistrates Court on Friday to be arraigned in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in an inner-city community two weeks ago.

Amal Hunter, 30, alias Bow, of Kemp Road was escorted through the court complex under heavy armed guard to be arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to face a murder charge relating to the Saturday, January 14 death of Kino Kelly.

The charge was brought contrary to section 291(1)(b) which does not attract the discretionary death penalty if a conviction is reached at the end of trial.

It is alleged that Hunter intentionally and unlawfully caused Kelly’s death by means of unlawful harm.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 9:00am on the day in question, Kelly was walking on Kemp Road when the occupants of a blue Honda Fit vehicle approached and shot him before speeding off. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

Hunter was told that he would not be required to enter a plea to the allegation until he is formally arraigned before a judge in the Supreme Court after the case is transferred through the presentation of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment scheduled for March 15.

Given the nature of the charge, he was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services as the court lacked the jurisdiction to consider bail.

However, he was advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

A man and a woman were also denied bail in a subsequent arraignment after they denied aiding Hunter in evading arrest.

Randolph Stanisclas, 18 and Warrentisha Johnson, 21, were arraigned before the chief magistrate on the charge of “harbouring a criminal” where it is alleged that on January 25, being concerned together and knowing that Hunter was wanted for murder, did aid in harbouring him, enabling him to avoid lawful arrest.

Both accused elected to be tried in Magistrates Court and pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

They return to Magistrates Court on March 21 for the start of their trial.

All three accused have retained attorney Ian Cargill to defend them.