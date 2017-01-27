Time To Go, Perry

EDITOR,The Tribune.

WHAT is it about old politicians and their thirst for power. I don’t think you have to be Albert Einstein to realise Perry Christie’s best days are long over.

He is showing classic signs of senility and oncoming dementia. Just listen to his long-winded waffling repetitious speeches.

I went to an official function where he turned up two hours late which is apparently the norm and that’s when he bothers to turn up at all!

He certainly at his age has no new ideas as to how to tackle all the immense problems The Bahamas has but reverts back to old remedies from years ago.

The classic example - the crime wave, his solution is to get more police cars. It never worked before why should it now?

Could you imagine what would happen if a large public company such as Apple/Ford had a President showing definite signs of senility? Yes he would be retired gracefully and a younger, dynamic leader would step in his shoes. Is not the efficient running of a country equally important? Should not the leader of a country be clear headed and at the top of his game?

No such chance with these geriatric political leaders. It’s not as if he is effective as the last five miserable years pays testimony to.

We are all watching the disintegration of our economy as proved by continuous downgrading by the credit agencies. Perry your administration has got us down to junk status!

This has happened as the rest of the World has pulled out of the great recession.

Perry it’s time to go, grow orchids or something, but you are damaging your own country and its citizens by staying.

THE REALIST

Nassau,

January 17, 2017.