Where’S The Money?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHEN this present government made the decision to initiate VAT, it was based on their claims that all revenue collection would be used to pay down the national debt.

I am grateful for the insight Michael Halkitis gave regarding how the funds collected from VAT was spent.

He listed a number of items not related to the national debt and then defiantly stated, “...that’s where the VAT money gone”.

Can someone please explain to those of us who are not brain dead where the “borrowed money gone?”

JB

Nassau,

January 26, 2017.