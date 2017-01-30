Butler-Turner In Grassroots Plan

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

PLANS appear to be in motion for the establishment of a new political faction, with Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner revealing that she is laying the foundation for an “organic grassroots movement” inclusive of the other six dissident Free National Movement members of Parliament.

In a confidential email obtained by The Tribune, Mrs Butler-Turner sent out a call for support to her political base, urging them to “take action to rid ourselves of the status-quo that governs our Bahamas.”

It has not been confirmed, however, if Mrs Butler-Turner is forming a new party nor could she be reached yesterday for clarification. Her email states that the group envisions “an independent movement of election candidates”.

The email, while noting the work that still has to be carried out by the group, does present several key aspects of a budding political organisation including a symbol, the goatskin drum; a signature colour, blue; and a brand message, “a new evolution of our people, for our people”.

The leaked confidential email read: “We, the magnificent seven need your assistance.

“It is imperative that we take action to rid ourselves of the status quo that governs our Bahamas. We propose that we build an organic grassroots movement of the people for our people.

“The apathy of our people demonstrate that they are ready to embrace a new direction. Courageous, bold new leadership is needed now.”

It continued: “Time is short. Resources must be released. Our most powerful resource is the people. Millennials, the poor and our seniors are a huge part of the forgotten man/woman syndrome, because they are neither friend, family or lover of the career politician.”

In the email, Mrs Butler-Turner also asked for help from social media experts, graphic artists, innovators, thinkers, change agents, musicians and volunteers.

“Are you willing to assist? Do you know others who will be willing to give of their skills, talents and resources?

The email added: “Needed are a mixture of youth and experience; men and women; blacks, whites, browns; civic; religious; skilled and unskilled; every Bahamian.

“The red, yellow and even the green parties have done little to advance a real plan for our Bahamas and our citizens.”

The email comes just days after the Long Island MP confirmed that her bid for re-election in that constituency in the upcoming general election would be as an independent candidate and weeks after insisting that she was forming a “very powerful and bold” coalition with Senator Branville McCartney and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

In December 2016, after ousting FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament and obtaining the position, Mrs Butler-Turner appointed DNA Leader Mr McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate.

At the time Mrs Butler-Turner said the move was evidence that her team was willing to put the Bahamian people first to move forward to defeat the governing PLP.

Announcing the decision at the time, she insisted that she and the six FNM MPs who support her had not joined the DNA, but were working together for a “common good.”

Mr McCartney in response to those coalition claims told The Tribune that he was “unaware” of any such agreement between his party and Mrs Butler-Turner.

Mr McCartney at the time reiterated previous comments from DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer, saying if anyone wanted to become members of the DNA or a candidate there is a procedure that must be followed.