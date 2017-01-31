The Black Hole Bank

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Monday morning Tribune Business 30th January - BOB warns Preference Shareholders - No dividend!

Preference shareholders, if I am not mistaken, are very likely the Government of The Bahamas and the National Insurance Board. In both cases, that boils down to the Bahamian people.

If I might use the medium of your editorial columns to beseech her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Leader and Public Accounts Committee Chairlady, to immediately launch an official and vigorous enquiry into exactly how much of the Bahamian people’s (and other Pensioned Workers in the Bahamas) money has been lost forever in this Bank. And, if Madam Chairman could push the envelope just a tad further, and find out, AND NAME, those persons who have benefitted from the soft lending practices of the Bank under both FNM and PLP Watches, the Bahamian people will be very well served, going into the next General Election.

Social media is awash in horror stories of loans and mortgages in the hundreds of millions of dollars having been mandated by politicians of both parties, to politicians of both parties. And, of course, no one wants to spill the beans because the beans are going to fall right on top of them.

But this is no way beyond ridiculous and the Bahamian people are simply being, “screwed blued and tattooed”.

And as one definition of this slang phrase, found in Dictionary.Com, says “thoroughly cheated, victimised, maltreated”.

And if anyone is interested, there is a much richer version of the meaning, that is not fit to be printed in a leading daily.

MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

January 30, 2017.