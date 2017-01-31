Butler-Turner's Grassroots Bid A Shock To Rebel Seven Mp

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

AN email revealing that Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner was canvassing support for an “organic grassroots movement” came as a shock to fellow dissident Free National Movement (FNM) members, according to one of the MPs, who expressed anger over the move.

The FNM MP, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, accused Mrs Butler-Turner of repeatedly making premature political statements, and speaking on behalf of the other six members without prior consultation.

The MP said yesterday: “Loretta Butler-Turner is operating as though she is speaking on behalf of the seven of us. She’s not; she’s doing things and has been doing things for some time without consultation of the group and giving the impression that we don’t know what the hell we’re doing.

“I don’t know what she’s is talking about, and I’m very concerned that she’s creating the perception that there is a consensus among the group of seven to do certain things or make alliances with certain groupings and we have absolutely no foreknowledge of these things before we read about them in the press. It’s becoming extremely disheartening, because it is not my intention to cause any lack of confidence in her, but at this juncture her utterances are really causing conclusions to be drawn not just about her but the entire group.”

The MP continued: “It’s unfair for us to be portrayed as though we are participants in her discussion and we know absolutely nothing of which she speaks.”



The Tribune began canvassing the seven MPs after this newspaper obtained a confidential email that was sent out by the Long Island MP over the weekend. Two who could be reached yesterday declined comment on the matter. Mrs Butler-Turner did not return calls placed up to press time.

The confidential email read: “We, the magnificent seven need your assistance.” In the email, Mrs Butler-Turner forecasts an independent movement of election candidates to rid the country of the status quo in governance. She also solicited the help of social media experts, graphic artists, thinkers, innovators, change agents, musicians, and volunteers.

Noting that there was still work to be done, the email outlines a symbol, the goatskin drum; a signature colour, blue; and a brand message, “a new evolution for our people, for our people”.

“If you don’t have anything concrete or firm to communicate,” the MP continued yesterday, “just don’t say anything at all. If you have not consulted your peers do not pretend to be speaking on their behalf. Ultimately we are seen as party to the confusion that is being created in the minds of the public, who are wondering what the hell we’re doing and we don’t know anything about it.”