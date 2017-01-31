The Errors Of Our Ways

EDITOR, The Tribune,

I was delighted to see that the Bahamas National Trust is spearheading a new Tourism product in Bird Tourism.

We will certainly need something to replace the Flats Fishing Tourism that has just been laid to rest.

It would have been more beneficial to Bahamians to have both Fish and a Fowl tourism products in my view.

Hopefully the Fowl Tourism won’t require paid guides or government licenses.

BRUCE G. RAINE

Nassau,

January 30, 2017.