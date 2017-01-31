Halkitis And Vat Money

EDITOR, The Tribune.

YOU hear it often in the US.... someone has used a fact check as to accuracy of a statement well we certainly need it to respond to the speech of the Minister of State for Finance at the PLP Convention.

1) How VAT money is being used?

PMH Emergency wing was started under the FNM with a loan.

RBDF new Patrol boats from Damen - a loan

Bahamas air new planes from ATR/France - a Loan, not Citi Bank?

These total in excess of $400m - Minister doesn’t know?

2) The VAT rate for calculation is 7.5% but the Minister knows full well there is not just a single charge of 7.5% there is a 7.5% charge on every step, every handler till it gets to the consumer so in the case of food probably as high as 35%. The Minister should say ... the rate that VAT is charged is 7.5% not imply one single charge of 7.5% - big difference.

Crowd pleaser, but you were talking to those who did not understand or more so probably did not remember or know.

The Minister seems to forget also after Matthew they borrowed/loan $165m that certainly did not come from VAT.

As Minister of State except for PMH Emergency it was the same Minister who stood and tabled the proposal to loan these monies.

Truth don’t lie, Editor.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

January 26, 20l7.