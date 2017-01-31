Halkitis Defends Comments On Vat Spending Despite Previous Loans

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of State for Finance Michael Halkitis yesterday denied that he was being “disingenuous” when he stated, during a speech at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) national convention last week, that millions of dollars generated from Value Added Tax (VAT) was being spent on projects for which the government already borrowed money.

While appearing as a guest on ‘The Revolution’ with host Juan McCartney, Mr Halkitis maintained that VAT money is being used to pay down the national debt as well as defray other government expenses.

He also insisted that there can “never be a true” account of what the VAT money is spent on, because the money “goes into the consolidated fund with all other government revenue”.

Last Tuesday, while addressing PLP supporters on the first night of the convention, Mr Halkitis suggested that the revenue collected from VAT was spent on various state initiatives under the Christie administration.

He said the government spent “millions of dollars” on roads, facilitated a new fleet of aircraft at a cost of $100 million, invested in a new fleet for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force at a cost of $232 million and several million was spent to fund repairs after both Hurricane Matthew and Joaquin. “That’s where the VAT money gone,” he said repeatedly.

However, yesterday Mr Halkitis admitted that VAT money was not actually spent on those projects but rather he said the money would be used to “service those loans”.

“Theoretically for every $100 in the consolidated fund, $30 of that is VAT money but we do not have anything specific to say ‘this is what the VAT money is spent on’ or ‘we are using the VAT money for this.’ All government revenue goes into the consolidated fund and that money is spent where needed,” Mr Halkitis said.

“I was not being disingenuous. Yes, we borrowed the money for the new Bahamasair fleet but we negotiated that loan and had to advance $44 million to Bahamasair before the loan came through and until the loan is paid off we will be using VAT money on that.

“I think I was very clear: loans are being serviced from the VAT money. The loan has to be repaid and it will be repaid through VAT money. My intention was not to mislead anyone; it was to say to the people when we implemented VAT it would put us in a position to better service the country. The system we had was inadequate and because we added VAT, we can now provide. I had 10 minutes speaking to a convention, I could not explain it fully but the intention of VAT was to better provide services and I said here are some of the things we are now able to do.”

Last week, Mr Halkitis also said money from VAT is being spent on building new schools. When pressed on the accuracy of this, he said yesterday: “We are building new schools, we are currently building in West End Grand Bahama, Lowe Sound and San Salvador Primary. Those are the three new ones that come to mind immediately. They started work at A F Adderley so we have to spend about $12 million to build a new classroom block in A F Adderley but we have to gradually replace the whole school. So the government spent money to start construction (on) new schools and, if they have not started the construction, they started clearing and ground-breaking.”

Nearly $1 billion has been collected since the implementation of VAT in January 2015.