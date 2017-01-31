Pm: Minnis Is A Minor Player

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Perry Christie yesterday castigated Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis for likening the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to a group of “drowning men,” calling the Killarney MP a “minor player” in the House of Assembly who should “try his best to keep quiet” after having his job as leader of the Official Opposition “taken” from him by Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner.

Mr Christie, in a scathing rebuke of Dr Minnis, suggested that the FNM leader has no right to speak ill of the PLP while experiencing “real difficulty” in coping with being stripped of his post as well as having lost the support of most of his members in the House.

Mr Christie said he expected better from the Killarney MP, but said a “naïve” Dr Minnis now finds himself “in an impossible position of trying to strike out at people who are sitting and smiling at him”.

And, striking a condescending tone towards Dr Minnis, Mr Christie cautioned the FNM leader not to cause him or members of his administration to highlight his shortcomings and “inadequacies”.

Last week, Dr Minnis criticised the final night of the PLP’s national convention, suggesting that events such as the publicly declared support for Mr Christie by several former FNM members shows that the PLP was desperate and acting “like drowning men, reaching for straws to survive”.

Dr Minnis especially criticised the support for Mr Christie by the former FNM members, which included Algernon Allen, Byron Woodside, Lester Turnquest, Ivoine Ingraham and Anthony Miller, calling the gesture a “replay of 1992 when the PLP was on the verge of defeat”.

“Minnis speaks about desperation on my part,” Mr Christie said in response. “You cannot be a Progressive Liberal Party leader in today’s Bahamas and evidence desperation. We’re the government. We are the governing party now. Minnis has lost his position as leader of the opposition. Minnis has lost the membership in the House of Assembly. He is a minor player in the House of Assembly.”

The Prime Minister spoke on the sidelines of an event at D W Davis Junior High School yesterday.



“He should try his best to keep quiet so that we do not highlight the levels of inadequacies and ineffectiveness that is plaguing him. We have tried our best to allow our democracy to flourish. We have not spoken ill of him, even though from a factual point of view, we can. I want Dr Minnis to have a good career, but I will do my best not to have that career flourish at this stage in our country.

“And so I don’t want to be able to say what (Dr Minnis’) real difficulty is, because Loretta Butler-Turner has taken his job from him. He ought to have seen it coming. I knew it was coming. I even warned him that they’ve made an effort to go to Government House. But he’s so innocent and naive that he allows these things to happen and then he finds himself in an impossible position of trying to strike out at people, who are sitting and smiling at him, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m sitting and smiling at him.”

Mr Christie went on to suggest that Dr Minnis’ comments regarding the former FNM members that now support the PLP were ill-advised, as he argued that what took place during the final night of the convention was something to be expected in a democracy, particularly leading up to a general election.

“A party with the heritage of the Progressive Liberal Party ought to attract a wiser comment from the leader of the FNM,” Mr Christie said. “The leader of the FNM, he’s actually speaking about people who were members of his organisation and supporters of his organisation, people who have given much to the country. And so when I speak of Hubert Ingraham or even Hubert Minnis, I have to allow for that fact, that they have made sacrifices. Algernon Allen is no different.

“Those who were not elected members, they were party mechanics. They worked hard for their party. Lester Turnquest and Woodside, those people who I really respect. They’ve made a choice to come and support Perry Christie and/or the PLP. I support that, that’s what our democracy is about.

“There are people who would leave us and go to the other side. It happens that way, and we have to accord them respect for their views. We are disappointed sometimes when they leave us, but we most certainly have to respect their right to do that.”

Mr Christie added: “There are others who we have not yet announced their names, who are in fact joining us, and we are gratified for that. They are making a wise choice I believe, and most certainly they are making a choice that they feel is the right choice for them.”

General election

Mr Christie also suggested that the governing party will be ready to launch a very effective campaign whenever the general election is called, adding that the party is of the view “that people are going to make a good choice that there is compelling evidence for them to support the Progressive Liberal Party”.

Mr Christie also said he feels that the success of the PLP’s national convention “will cause more people to get registered”.

Although insisting that there is no “magic number” of persons the government wants to see registered to vote before calling the next general election, he said the party would focus on ensuring that persons register to vote.

“The Prime Minister of the country has the right to call an election when he thinks the country is not only prepared for it, but when he is prepared for it and his political organisation,” he said. “They (citizens) must not take the chance of not being registered. So I think the safest bet for our democracy is for me to continue to encourage people to go and get registered and not leave it for the last moments when they know that something is about to happen.”

He added: “I think every leader who has the responsibility of calling for elections would want to know that he has given the people of the country full opportunity to register and satisfy to himself that he has made additional efforts to get them registered and giving them further notice that they must do so. And then there comes a time when he will give a final notice. Then dog eat your lunch, that’s the time.

“And you know it’s now a limited time between now and when elections are constitutionally due by which time. So I think people must see to it … and the Bahamas has been an extraordinary place in terms of the number of people participating in our democracy. And you know I’ve won and I’ve lost, and so you get used to that, and that happens to be the working of democracy.”

The next election must be held by May.