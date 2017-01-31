Register And Vote!

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Americans are protesting. They are angry with Trump’s decisions. In November of last year, they had a choice. Trump or Clinton. They were going to be stuck with one.

Despite the writing on the wall, many who could have voted to make sure that Trump was not their President didn’t because they didn’t like their choices.

Who is it impacting now? Not Clinton, and definitely not Trump. Bahamians, the writing is on the wall for you too. This is not time to be emotional.

I would recommend that you register to vote and vote for the one that you would prefer to be stuck with, because at the end of the day, you will be stuck with one – whether you vote or not.

MARK A. HUMES

Nassau,

January 29, 2017.