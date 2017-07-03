'Christie Trying To Distract' From Poor Record Of Plp

By RICARDO WELLS

DEPUTY Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest has dismissed former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s recent defence of the former government, saying the former Centreville MP was attempting to distract the country from his party’s “many unfortunate acts of lack of judgment”.

The East Grand Bahama MP added that despite Mr Christie’s calls for a “dispassionate examination of the record,” the Bahamian people will act as the final judge on the inadequacies and failures of the former government.

Last Thursday, during a lengthy interview at his Cable Beach home, Mr Christie defended his administration from accusations of irresponsible spending, misfeasance and cronyism.

In the interview, which has since renewed public discussions on the Christie administration’s handling of several key matters during its time in office, the former prime minister said he was “disappointed” by the allegations being tossed around by the new government.

Hitting back at accusations from members of the Minnis administration concerning the controversial pay out of more than $8m to one vendor for hurricane clean up and the write off of $1.2m to an airport tenant who was in arrears, Mr Christie described recent moves made by the government as a “misstep” by a party pandering to its base.

Mr Christie maintained that a review of documents on these two controversies would absolve his administration of any wrongdoing and prove that much of the FNM’s rhetoric is as nothing more than “political slogans.”

However, in direct response to the claims on Sunday, Mr Turnquest said the Minnis administration was not orchestrating a targeted attack on the former government, its leader or any of its members.

Mr Turnquest, who is also minister of finance, maintained that the new government is only attempting to clarify how the country arrived at its current financial state and rectify any ongoing mismanagement throughout the public sector.

“Clearly the former PM is attempting to move away from the many unfortunate acts of lack of judgment occurring over the last five years. The facts will speak for themselves as they develop and the Bahamian people will be the judge,” Mr Turnquest told The Tribune.

He added: “We will not be forced into a timeline. The process will take as long as it takes with transparency and fairness to all concerned.”

Since beating the PLP in a landslide election on May 10, the Minnis administration has laid out several instances in which the former government made decisions resulting in over-spending and alleged misfeasance.

In the weeks following these revelations, several senior members of the PLP have attempted to defend the party’s actions, with the strongest case from former Deputy Prime Minister and current Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis.

Mr Davis has accused Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of seeking to portray members of the PLP as “crooks” in an attempt to cover “his inability to lead.”

This led to a response from the Office of the Prime Minister, urging the PLP to seek redemption from the Bahamian people, and not attempt to explain away or justify “years of mismanaging the country.”

The Minnis administration has ordered forensic audits into Urban Renewal, Bank of the Bahamas (BOB) and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), among other areas.

Moreover, all Cabinet ministers have been asked to conduct audits within their respective ministries.