Two Charged In Incest Cases

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged with incest in separate cases in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The first man, 55, appeared in court three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson on the charge of incest.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charge, which is an indictable offence. The matter is expected to proceed by voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) on October 31.

In the second matter, another man also appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in court three also on the charge of incest.

The accused, 34, was not required to enter a plea to the charge. That case is also expected to proceed by way of VBI of October 31.

Both men, neither of whom was named for legal reasons, were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until their trials.