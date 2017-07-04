Four Held By Police After Seizure Of Handgun

POLICE took four men into custody following the seizure of a handgun and a large amount of ammunition in two separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first incident, shortly after 11am, officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team executed search warrant on a home located off Boatswain Hill where they uncovered a 9mm Taurus pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, along with a small quantity of marijuana.

An adult male resident of the home is in custody in connection with this find.

In the second incident, around 5pm officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on a home located off Sequioa Street in Pinewood Gardens, where they found 63 rounds of .223 ammunition. Three adult male residents of the home were taken into custody in connection with this find.

Investigations continue.