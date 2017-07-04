Man On Bail Shot Dead Off Bimini Avenue

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man out on bail for firearm possession was shot multiple times and killed Monday night.

The killing took place shortly before midnight Monday off Bimini Avenue and brought the country’s murder count to 71 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

According to police, the victim was standing near a home off Market Street when a man armed with a handgun approached him and shot him multiple times before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victim was arrested for firearm possession in May and was out on bail.

The victim has not been officially identified, but The Tribune understands he is Derek Sands.

Police have no motive for the shooting and no suspects in custody.

The murder came three days after another man out on bail was shot and killed near Meadow Street.

In relation to that matter, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police received information that shots were heard near Wulff Road after 10pm on Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the lifeless body of a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 33-year-old man has been identified as Valentino Ferguson.

Ferguson was out on bail for murder, according to police.

Last Thursday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said the government is not “totally satisfied” with the crime situation.

He insisted that Bahamians should have already started to see some elements of the Minnis administration’s crime plan manifested in various communities.

Mr Dames said increased visibility and a more strategic approach to inner-city crime hotspots are a part of the government’s short-term approach.

Of the killings that have happened this year, 18 of these have occurred since May 10 under the Free National Movement’s watch.

Last week, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said the country was “recycling” prolific offenders due to less than firm punishments.

Commissioner Greenslade said no amount of arrests and aggressive police tactics could limit crime if “the people who are coming into the system, that is the bad people who are committing crimes, very serious crimes in this country, are not dealt with in a very firm way.”

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.