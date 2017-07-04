Man Faces Court On Murder Charge

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN appeared in Magistrates' Court yesterday accused of being the suspect behind a shooting that occurred more than 18 months ago.

Wendell Rolle, 23, of Strachan's Corner stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a charge of murder which was brought under Section 291(1)(b) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that Rolle, on December 10, 2015, by means of unlawful harm, intentionally caused the death of Wellington Roberts.

According to initial police reports, shortly after noon, Roberts was riding a bicycle on Miami Street when an armed gunman approached and shot him. Roberts was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Rolle was told that he would not be allowed to enter a plea to the charge until he is formally arraigned before a judge in the Supreme Court.

The case is scheduled to be forwarded to the higher court on August 24 through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Due to the nature of the allegation, Rolle was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial. However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Rolle has retained attorneys Howard Thompson II and Kevon Maynard to represent him against the charge.