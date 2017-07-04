'Stop This Abuse Of Loading Bay Parking'

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A LOCAL businessman has called for police officers to take a firmer stance against the "abuse" of loading zones in the downtown area, claiming that doing business in the area has now become a "nightmare" because officers are "only doing half the job."

Bruce Raine, owner of The Linen Shop on Bay Street, was upset at how business owners, such as himself, have been "screwed" out of their own loading zones, charging that "there's no point of having loading zones and the police can't protect it."

He said because police officers "just don't want to go through the trouble of giving a ticket to somebody," motorists see fit to "just park in them and stay there all day."

Adding insult to injury, Mr Raine said, was how his wife was fined $100 for obstructing traffic on Charlotte Street, but was forced to do so because she was unable to access the store's loading zone.

Mr Raine said he paid the fine, but still wants "to see the police force doing their job and making sure that people use the loading zone to load or unload goods and not to park there for the whole day."

"It's enormously frustrating and difficult," he told The Tribune. "Downtown is a very tightknit place. One building is mashed right up on the other building, and so the only way you have to get goods into or out of your shop is through the front door. Now if you can't get to the sidewalk, then what are you going to do? How are you going to get your goods into the shop?

"And this is why you have so many loading zones. But when people abuse the loading zone, then the shop owners, they get screwed. And if the police don't do their job, then you've just got chaos."

He added: "I've called Central Station, but nobody wants to take possession of it.

"Nobody wants to own the problem. The police don't want to own the problem. They don't want to have to go through the trouble to investigate why a car is there from 8 o'clock in the morning until 5 or 6 o'clock at night.

"You've got to have a timeline on how long you can be in a loading zone. You can only load or unload for a few minutes. But if you're there for more than half an hour, the same car is there for more than half an hour, call the tow truck and have the thing towed away. That'll stop it real quick, but they won't do it. I don't know why they won't do it."

Using the experience with his wife to highlight his concerns, Mr Raine claimed that his previous attempts at complaining about the matter to police have fallen on deaf ears. Regarding his wife's situation, Mr Raine said that when his wife explained the matter to the police officer involved, the response given to her was one of a dismissive nature.

"And she's a full-fledged police officer," Mr Raine said. "And she's saying, 'well I can't stop them from going in the loading zone, but I can stop you stopping on the street.' It ain't right.

"So, I went down and paid the fine, $100, but I want to see the police force doing their job and making sure that people use the loading zone to load or unload goods and not to park there for the whole day."

He added: "The whole parking thing downtown is a nightmare. The loading zone must have regulations…you couldn't paint the thing out yellow and say it's a loading zone if it was intended for public parking. So, I assume there's some sort of legal recourse the police would have to force someone to move or to have the car towed away.

"I can tell you one thing, if on Wednesday when the House (of Assembly) sits and people park on Parliament Street, they'll have that towed away in a minute, because that's a high-profile deal. You're parking in a member of Parliament's spot. But when they park in front of my shop and the girl is working right next door, 'too bad, can't do nothing about it.'

"If the police would call the wrecker, and the wreckers were handy and would take the cars away, that would fix the problem immediately."

The Tribune contacted senior RBPF officials yesterday for response to the claims. However, they said Mr Raine's complaints, as well as any other complaints of a similar nature, should be lodged at the Central Police Station.