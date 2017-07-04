Two Face Court Over Gunpoint Robbery

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison yesterday after they were arraigned in connection with a recent gunpoint carjacking.

Andrew Pyfrom, 25, and Leander Bell Jr, 22, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing an armed robbery charge concerning an incident on June 29.

Pyfrom was also separately charged with the lesser crime of receiving.

According to police reports, shortly after noon on the date in question, a woman was leaving her home when two men armed with a handgun held her up, forcing her into her home.

The two men then searched the woman's home and left in a white vehicle that was parked on the property.

It is alleged that Pyfrom and Bell Jr, being concerned together and armed with a handgun, robbed Ismae Davis of a $280 handbag, a $200 silver and black Samsung cellular phone, her NIB card, a white 2005 Chevrolet Equinox vehicle valued at $9,500 that was parked on the property, a black Huawei cellular phone worth $381 and a Samsung S5 valued at $300 that was also taken during the incident.

Pyfrom is alleged to have dishonestly received the Huawei cellular phone, knowing it was appropriated from the commission of an offence.

The two men will not be allowed to enter a plea to the allegations until their formal arraignment before a judge in the Supreme Court. Their case is scheduled to be transferred to the higher court on August 24 through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Given the nature of the allegations, they were remanded into custody at the Department of Correctional Services to await trial. However, they have the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Bell Jr has retained attorney Lennox Coleby to represent him while Pyfrom was not represented at yesterday's arraignment.