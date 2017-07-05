British Man Held After Discovery Of Marijuana

A BRITISH man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of marijuana.
According to police, officers in Harbour Island arrested a man from London, England shortly after 1am.
Officers in Harbour Island were on routine patrol when they saw a man standing near a nightclub who aroused their suspicion, police said.
The officers conducted a search of the man and found a quantity of marijuana in his possession.
The man is expected to appear in court this week.
Comments
sealice 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Lockin up tourist for smoking a joint....when is our government and society going to grow up, open their eyes, realize the financial benefits all around of this industry and take some steps towards decriminilization and eventual legalization/?? All this is is another head in Fox Hill, am sure the bloke is going to have a jolly good time with the extended stay in the Bahamas!!
SP 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Message to tourist: If you want a fun filled sun vacation destination that allows the use of cannabis, please just go to Jamaica.
The Bahamas is beyond backward in this regard and will continue losing market share because they think pretend to have the highest moral character on the planet and hell bent on remaining in the dark ages.
How much marijuana could this poor guy have had in his pocket that warrants him being arrested and charged?
Just how stupid are we going to get?
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
I agree with the above comments ......... It is time to get beyond locking up people for joints
