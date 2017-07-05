Old Folks' Home Struggling To Raise $7,000 To Avoid Having Power Cut

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE operator of an old folks' home said yesterday his facility is now stuck "in the wilderness" after struggling to secure donations to beat a Friday deadline by Bahamas Power and Light to pay an outstanding bill of $7,000 or face disconnection.

Dr Kendal Capron, head of the Good Samaritan Home for the Aged, said that as of yesterday afternoon, the home had secured some donations -- approximately $700 -- which is not nearly enough to meet the amount needed to avoid disconnection.

Dr Capron said he and the home's 40 residents are now "waiting" for the week's end to see whether the facility will be without power, adding they "don't know where we are" on the facility's chances of avoiding disconnection.

This, Dr Capron said, is after he allegedly paid some $14,500 since February to settle a previous balance of $10,000 on the home's light bill.

He claimed the former figure was the result of an alleged discrepancy over two accounts and questions about where these payments should have been applied.

When contacted yesterday about the allegations, BPL officials told The Tribune the utility provider "does not comment on the accounts of its consumers".

"Persons experiencing difficulty in paying their electricity bills are encouraged to come into one of BPL's offices and speak to a customer service representative to make payment arrangements," a statement from BPL said.

Dr Capron, when asked if he has reached out to BPL for assistance, replied by saying: "I prefer speaking with (Minister of Works Desmond Bannister). If he wants me to have a word with him, then I'll do that with him. I wouldn't speak with nobody else until he tells me what to do."

Dr Capron told The Tribune that he has been invited by Mr Bannister to speak with him on the matter, but said he was unable to reach Mr Bannister due to the minister being in Cabinet yesterday.

Nonetheless, when contacted by The Tribune for an update on how donations were going, Dr Capron said: "We got some donations but not (the amount) that is needed. We still need donations, we really need donations.

"…So, we are here in the wilderness. That's all we are right now, we are in the wilderness. We don't know where we are as far as the government is concerned, we're in the wilderness, so we don't know.

"We have about 40 people inside of here, and they're dependent," he added. "Even the water, with the light off we can't get water to bathe them, we can't get water to do nothing. "We can't clean without water."

The Good Samaritan Home for the Aged has been in operation since the 1990s. It is located on Melvern Road in Yellow Elder Gardens.