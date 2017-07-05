Two Held After High-Speed Chase, Shootout With Police

TWO men were taken into custody following a high-speed chase and shootout with police early on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 1.00am, police received a report of two armed males in a white Camry in the Carmichael Road area. An all points bulletin was immediately issued.

A few minutes later, Mobile Division officers spotted the vehicle in the Carmichael area and signalled to the driver to stop. He refused and sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase which ended when the Camry crashed near the Sir Sidney Bridge on East Bay Street.

The two suspects then left the vehicle and began shooting at the police – who returned fire and shot one of the men. Both suspects were arrested and a handgun was recovered from the car.

The injured man is detained in hospital under heavy police guard.