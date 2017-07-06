Leave Baha Mar Deal Alone

By RASHAD ROLLE
SARKIS Izmirlian is “dead wrong” calling for a moratorium on the sale of Baha Mar, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said yesterday.
During a Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau meeting yesterday, Mr Ingraham said the Minnis administration should do nothing that would disrupt Baha Mar’s ability to open as quickly as possible and begin employing thousands of Bahamians.
His comment came nearly two weeks after Mr Izmirlian, Baha Mar’s original developer whose family invested hundreds of millions in Baha Mar, called for a moratorium on the mega resort’s sale to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd. Mr Izmirlian also called for an investigation into the concessions the Christie administration offered to Chinese investors for the efforts in remobilising construction last year on the troubled resort.
“The completion of Baha Mar and its operation is of critical and essential importance to the economy of the Bahamas and the people of the Bahamas,” Mr Ingraham said. “The government must do nothing whatsoever to stop it from being completed; it must do whatever it can to facilitate the completion of Baha Mar because we need the jobs. We need to ensure that we are not downgraded (by international credit rating agencies) even further and that we get upgraded. So, I’m not aware of what Sarkis said but if he said that he’s dead wrong.”
Mr Ingraham’s reaction to Mr Izmirlian’s statements was more emphatic than the Minnis administration’s reaction.
Both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Attorney General Carl Bethel have said the government won’t interfere with Baha Mar’s sale. However Dr Minnis appeared defensive when questioned about the controversy last week.
While in opposition, Dr Minnis pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar “to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians; a purchaser who will utilise only Bahamian labour to complete the resort, and will put Bahamians back to work with real jobs as quickly as possible.”
Two weeks ago, nonetheless, Mr Bethel said there was nothing in the recently unsealed Baha Mar agreements that would make the government renegotiate the deal.
Mr Ingraham yesterday reiterated his view that the Christie administration erred in putting Baha Mar in liquidation in local courts rather than let Mr Izmirlian pursue his Chapter 11 avenue for settling his dispute with Baha Mar’s contractor, China Construction America (CCA) in the United States.
Mr Ingraham said he does not know if Mr Izmirlian can receive any remedies for the millions he invested in Baha Mar.
“I think the government was dead wrong when it put Baha Mar in liquidation,” he said. “It should never have gotten involved with that aspect of the dispute. That would’ve left Mr Izmirlian and the Chinese to fight their battle out in court or through arbitration. Once the government put Baha Mar in liquidation, it removed from Sarkis Izmirlian and his father and those, any rights they had to contest what had happened.
“That was a very wrongful decision on the part of the government. I told that to the prime minister in writing and personally, that that should have never happened. Whether or not the present government is able to right that wrong without interfering with what I say is a fundamental need that is for Baha Mar to be concluded and opened and operated, I don’t know; but that’s a challenge that they have, to cause redress for Sarkis’ grievance and at the same time be focused on what the public interest is and that is to complete Baha Mar, hire the thousands of people and let’s get on with it.”
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
Hi Sarkis, Whats next?
Maybe fund the DNA for 2022?
Lesson to foreigner: Never meddle in Bahamian politics, they are all one in the same.
sealice 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
these fools think that fixing Bahmar is going to fix the country...... called putting the cart before the horse....
John 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Hubert Ingraham is RIGHT!! The government should not meddle in Bah Mar as far as the sale of the property is concerned. But what the government MUST DO is stop the Chinese from 'sissying around" and missing deadlines and not masking a real and concerted effort to get the property opened. Fully open. In fact The government should be benefiting from the penalties levied against The China Construction Company because one third of the assets of Bah Mar are from the people of the Bahamas with the understanding that the hotel would be up and running and provide jobs for Bahamians and stimulate and grow the Bahamian economy. the Chinese must be made to account. . 中国人必须做到这一点！ Zhōngguó rén bìxū zuò dào zhè yīdiǎn!
TalRussell 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Comrades! The Head Ghost from the Red Shirts '3rd governing regime's past' Coopers Town's Papa Hubert was and remains “dead wrong” when he first started giving the same exact sales pitch to justify the beginning of the Izmirlian soap opera after he took's flight out LOP Airport for the purpose calling on The People's Republic of China - with 8100 signed and sealed Chinese work permits neatly tucked away inside his keep Top Secret from the Bahamalander People's Prime Ministerial briefcase. I'll just leave it there - except mention Papa must've borrowed that loud shirt from his former law partner? These two old trouble making ghosts from Cable Beach's past - both needs sit small - unless they both feel tis they who were chiefly responsible for brungin Minnis to power.......and they is owed?
licks2 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
I think you are just playing stupid. . .you really don't rember who it waas who left the Bahamas with that deal with them plenty Chines workers dem aye? So you mean that Papa was running the country when the PLP was in government. . .
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nice shirt Mr Ingraham! :)
TalRussell 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrade ThisIsOurs, I hope his former law partner - dry cleaned his colourful shirt for Papa wear to Rotary.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Washes presses um?
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
This ugly oaf Ingraham is the idiot who brought Red China to our shores in 1992 by adopting the One China Principle that effectively told Red China that our country was for sale by corrupt politicians like Hubiggity and Vomit.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
HAI has warts .................. but he was far better than SLOP and Vomit
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
You can see and touch the things HAI built w our money ...
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
The FNM Papa was right there front and center when the FNM in their quest to win the Government gave the man comfort. some folks voted for them because they believed the FNM as they say would give him back his hotel just as simple as that give him back his hotel, The FNM papa and son roc with doc said the PLP had done a grave injustice now their song has changed . The devil and his demons are in the details
banker 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Silly you, Papa's son een Doc, it's Zhivargo! (sip sip)
Publius 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
I have not heard how CCA is going to be held accountable for all it has done in and to The Bahamas via this project. At this rate, this hotel is going to open as a museum; a wax one.
242 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Birdiestrachan. What are you talking about he is saying what Christie did was wrong and he wrote it in a letter . But interfering at this time would only delay the completion longer.
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
In other words he could have said more simply "Don't yall be uppity niggahs. Eat ya corned beef and grits and be quiet."
banker 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
I takes rice wid my fire engine, not grits.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Banker you in luck cause wit dese Chinese soon all we gah have is rice.
