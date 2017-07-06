Muzik Festival Requests For Meeting With Wilchcombe 'Were Ignored'

By AVA TURNQUEST

LEGAL counsel for principals of the Caribbean Muzik Festival denied reports the government was looking to reclaim money invested in the failed 2015 event, suggesting that government failed to live up to many of its contractual obligations.

In a statement, L Obafemi "Obi" Pindling claimed his clients repeatedly sought to have meetings with former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe to discuss issues, inclusive of the ministry's alleged failures to meet obligations relative to hosting, production and promotion of the event, but those requests were ignored.

Mr Pindling suggested new Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar review the ministry's file and then meet with his clients at his earliest convenience to discuss a resolution of outstanding issues, noting that his predecessor Mr Wilchcombe had failed to do so.

"My clients can only assume that in making the statements attributed to him in The Tribune article, the honourable minister had not yet had the time to personally review his ministry's file on the matter," the statement read.

"Had he done so, the minister would have seen beyond the shadow of any doubt, that it is replete with correspondence from myself, on behalf of my clients, outlining in some detail, the issues which resulted in the postponement of the October 2015 festival.

"These issues," the statement continued, "include without limitation, the failure by his ministry to fulfil many of its contractual obligations as contained in the 'host country agreement' with my clients, relative to the hosting, production and promotion of the CMF in October 2015 and beyond."

It continued: "Additionally, Minister D'Aguilar would also have seen the multiple requests by my clients seeking audience with the former minister to discuss these issues, the large majority of which, for some reason, were ignored and never responded to."

The Caribbean Muzik Festival was billed as a part of the Christie administration's efforts to fill the Bahamian calendar with musical and sporting events that would promote culture, encourage commerce and put a spotlight on the country's tourism products year-round.

The festival was produced and promoted by a company called Caribbean Republic Inc with the Ministry of Tourism serving as the event's biggest sponsor with an investment of $650,000.

Scheduled for October 28 to 31, 2015, the four-day festival was postponed after two nights of activity.

The debacle spurred a war of words between Mr Wilchcombe and former Attorney General Alfred Sears, both of whom ran as candidates for the PLP during the last election.

Mr Sears was a director of Caribbean Music Festival (2000) Limited, however he quit this post in December 2015.

On Monday, Mr D'Aguilar told The Tribune the government is seeking to secure legal counsel over the matter in an effort to recoup the funds invested.