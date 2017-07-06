Prison Officer Charged Over Drug Possession

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A CORRECTIONAL officer was remanded to prison yesterday after he was arraigned in Magistrate's Court on drug-related charges.

Brandario Miller, 25, of Pastel Gardens appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply concerning an incident on Monday, July 3.

According to initial police reports, around 10pm Drug Enforcement Unit officers acted on a tip and conducted a search of a law enforcement officer who had just arrived for duty at the Department of Correctional Services.

The search resulted in the alleged discovery of a quantity of marijuana in his possession. The officer was taken into custody.

DEU officers then conducted a search of the officer's home in Pastel Gardens, where they allegedly found an additional quantity of marijuana, police initially reported.

It is alleged that on two occasions, Miller was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs, Indian hemp, with intent to supply to another.

Miller pleaded not guilty to both counts.

"In light of the not guilty plea, the matter will proceed to trial," the deputy chief magistrate said in court.

Miller is scheduled to return to court on October 20.

Given the nature of the allegations, he was denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial.

However, he has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

He has retained attorney Sonia Timothy to represent him.