Funeral For Dr Bernard Nottage To Be Held On Friday, July 14th

THE official funeral for the late Dr Bernard Nottage will be held at St Agnes Anglican Church at 11am on Friday, July 14th, the Cabinet Office announced.

There will be a viewing of Dr Nottage at the PLP headquarters on Tuesday, July 11th, the national stadium on July 12th and at the House of Assembly on July 13th.

Dr Nottage, 71, died last week in a Florida hospital.

He had been airlifted to the US after spending three days in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital.

He is survived by his wife and their two sons.

Dr Nottage was born in Nassau on October 23, 1945 to the late Bernard Nottage Sr and Olevia Nottage.

He received his training as a gynaecologist at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, and The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

An outstanding athlete in track and field, Dr Nottage was also a long-time president of the Bahamas Amateur Athletics Association (BAAA).

Over the course of his political career, Dr Nottage served as a Cabinet minister in one Pindling administration and two Christie administrations.

Dr Nottage was first appointed chairman of the National Insurance Board in 1982.

In the subsequent general election in 1987, Dr Nottage successfully contested the Garden Hills constituency.

In 1989, Dr Nottage was appointed minister of consumer affairs and then minister of education in 1990.

However, Dr Nottage left the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to assist in the formation of the Coalition for Democratic Reform (CDR) and was elected leader of the third party in early 2000.

Dr Nottage unsuccessfully led the party into the 2002 general election.

In 2005, he returned to the then governing PLP and was afterwards appointed to the Senate.

Three months later, Dr Nottage was appointed Minister of Health and National Insurance by then Prime Minister Perry Christie.

In 2007, Dr Nottage was appointed leader of opposition business in Parliament and in 2012 leader of government business in Parliament. He served as minister of national security from 2012-2017.

Dr Nottage was defeated in the 2017 general election by 22-year-old Travis Robinson in the Bain and Grants Town constituency.

He was a member of the Anglican church community.