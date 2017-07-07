Ingraham: Something Does Not Smell Right

By RASHAD ROLLE
PAYING $8m to a contractor engaged in hurricane clean-up does not pass the smell test, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said.
“In and of itself, it doesn’t demonstrate criminality but it does not meet the smell test to have that kind of contractual work for solid waste collection over a five or six-month period,” he said.
“There have been many allegations relating to construction contracts, garbage collections, supplies to the government and all matters of things. I suspect police will be following up these because some of them on the face of it are credible. But the state ought not to pursue a witch hunt because they don’t like decisions that were made (by the former administration).”
“That is not a crime in and of itself. Where you exercise power and the state lost money because of your misfeasance, that’s an option that they have and it’s a civil matter,” Mr Ingraham said.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed the litany of payments to the contractor, Johnathan Ash, during his contribution to the budget communication last month. He said he was shocked at the high payouts and the speed at which Mr Ash was able to collect cheques.
It is one of several cases officials in the Minnis administration have highlighted as troubling decisions made by the Christie administration.
The Minnis administration’s apparent determination to go after politicians it believes engaged in misfeasance is a departure from the way previous administrations dealt with their political opponents.
Mr Ingraham was asked to react to this following a Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau meeting Wednesday. He said that he long believed elections rather than a short time in prison settled “scores between populations and politicians.”
He said: “If crimes are committed, criminal activities committed and police have evidence then police ought to proceed with it against whosoever, politicians or non-politicians. But there ought not be a witch hunt against people. If there’s evidence somebody abused their authority in office or evidence of misfeasance then that’s possible but not to do otherwise. I come from the school of thought that generally speaking elections settle scores between the populations and politicians and sometimes a loss is a bigger punishment for them than six months in prison because he spends the rest of his life with this thing that he regards as humiliation.”
Last month, Dr Minnis revealed that Mr Ash submitted claims through the Ministry of Works and the National Recovery Unit (NRU) in the Office of the Prime Minister.
Officials in the government, past and present, have been cagey about the payments to Mr Ash, however.
Officials in the NRU point fingers at senior civil servants in the Ministry of Works, suggesting they had jurisdiction to authorise the payments and should take responsibility for what happened. On the other hand, sources at the ministry have told The Tribune that some of the ministry’s staff were transferred to the NRU in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and they reported not to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works but to Jack Thompson, then permanent secretary of NEMA, hurricane czar Shane Gibson and, occasionally, former Prime Minister Perry Christie.
Until at least mid-December last year, work by Mr Ash was certified by Leyton Rahman, chief engineer at the Ministry of Works and one of the people said to be transferred to the NRU. Mr Rahman certified work for Mr Ash to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars and he played a role in choosing Mr Ash to maintain the three dump sites on New Providence that were created following Hurricane Matthew. In addition to his work cleaning up Centreville, Mr Ash was responsible for separating bulk waste from green waste at the dump sites and for transporting the bulk waste to the main dump site.
Mr Rahman denies certifying work for Mr Ash worth millions of dollars and was shocked to learn from Dr Minnis’ speech how much money the contractor received, sources told The Tribune.
Mr Ash was among five contractors the former prime minister selected to clean-up Centreville in the wake of the hurricane.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
It seems Hubiggity has conveniently forgotten about all of the things that did not add up or pass the smell test during the last 10 years of the total of 15 years that he was PM.
BahamasForBahamians 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Okay so Papa oversteps Minnis again.
With this speech, Hubert I. pretty much sucks all the life out of the political ambition that the current FNM has to jail former politicians.
Minnis' head must be spinning like a pigeon. None of his decisions have been seen to be accepted by the real leaders of the FNM.
No Jail No Vat Removal No Sale of Bahamar No Inner city tax breaks No 'bread and breakfast'
Lol. His popularity will be short lived.
concernedcitizen 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
No he did not ,He is a lawyer and he knows ,malfeasance and wasteful spending are bad judgement and even corrupt ,but its a hard criminal case to make .unless you have solid evidence of Ash kicking back .HAI says where there is corruption AND a provable case by all means prosecute ..
BahamasForBahamians 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
FNMs will deny that Papa is overstepping Minnis.
Stevie Wonder can see who's running the show though.
tell_it_like_it_is 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Agreed "Bahamas". Why are we hearing from this man more than PM Minnis? Didn't he retire? I think it's time for HAI to ride off into the sunset!
TalRussell 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Comrades! Of course Papa Hubert is once again using his position to be upstaging Minnis. Even more evidence the Red Shirts governing party is heading once again to be returned to be hooked up to life support - whilst it is being held together with the colour of red silly times putty. If you've seen the newest photo circulating of Papa Hubert and Brent a smiling from ear to ear - think why they are so gleefully happy......{ Might have something to do with the fact that Minnis will never be included in their pictures }. Guard ya back prime minister - at all times around those within your red cabinet and those outside too. Want complete list names....some of us might just obliged.
Reality_Check 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
Re-post: It certainly seems Ingraham sees an obvious chink in the armour of Minnis and is seizing the opportunity to capitalize on it. Unlike Minnis, Ingraham is very comfortable speaking before many different types of audiences and before the press. I can just see Brent Symonette, Carl Bethel and Dionisio D'Aguilar being gleeful that Minnis very much prefers to hide himself from the public because of his severe discomfort with any setting requiring spontaneity on his part. Things are gonna get real interesting by end of year if Minnis fails to make good on his promise to hold those guilty of crimes through the abuse of their public office and the public trust accountable and responsible for their dastardly deeds.
John 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
You bet your last dollar this contract does not pass the taste test (ok smell). Something stinks to the high heavens. Watch this: The total comprehensive income for Bahamas Waste Company is around $2.9 million for a quarter. That averages out to $5.8 million for one half year. So a company like Bahamas Waste will have to work almost 9 months or 3/4 of a year to earn the income that was paid to this one contractor for several weeks of hurricane cleanup. And Perry Christie said it best "Its easy to pi$$ away government funds." And this is a clear example of the peoples' money being pi$$ed away!" Call da police.
John 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
Think about it Bahamas Waste will have to have its fleet of vehicles on the road for 270 days, plus rent out its portable toilets, plus service it's portable toilets for 270 days just for its income to match the $8 million that was paid to this one contractor for several weeks work.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
it only smells right when he is giving contracts to wells ,Fletcher, the foreign company the road works and the men who he gave the contracts for the fox hill hospital and the police commissioner home. then it smells right. roc with doc will rue the day when he brought him back from his error that he said was over.
asiseeit 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
What more can you expect from the PLP,. They set out to enrich their supporters and they did just that at the expense of the entire nation. The PLP is a self serving organization that in reality is a lodge. They are more loyal to the organization than they are to the very country that spawned it. This is why HI is dead wrong and people MUST be held to account! I refuse to be raped by ANY political organization ever again. I refuse to be lorded over by criminals!
MonkeeDoo 5 hours ago
Is the AG too stupid to follow this 8 million dollars, to see how much of it went back to the people who arranged for him to get it. The police put pictures of people they want to talk to in the paper. Why cant the AG get a Court Order to examine any and all bank accounts where Brother Ash has an interest. ( Don't ask Ian Winder though please ) The Treasury Cheque(s) was/(were) deposited somewhere. What needs to be known now is where did the money go from there. If more that $10,000.00 was withdrawn in cash, then the bank must tell us what it was for and Ash will need to be interviewed with the Red & Black 12V cables connected to his testicles. I think that we need another AG if he can't figure this shit out.
MonkeeDoo 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
I think HAI's sell by date is long passed now.
Socrates 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
i dont see any problem with Ingraham or Christie having their say.. they r still bahamians and they know more about these things than all the arm-chair analysts including yours truly.. what the hell, if you believe in democracy you have to support citizens' right to free speech, whether you agree with their POV or not....
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Ingraham has some semblance of respect in the political history of the country ........ Christie has absolutely NO credibility ........ PGC scammed Bahamians for two terms and left us dead broke .......... Ingraham can be tolerated
