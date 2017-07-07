Jackpot Cheats Won't Be Paid

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PARADISE Games is defending its actions after patrons of the web shop complained about not getting their winnings.
The web shop suggested in a statement Thursday that the patrons allegedly might have engaged in dishonest activity.
Three construction workers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Tribune earlier this week that after playing numbers and winning nearly $60,000 and $32,000 on separate tickets, Paradise Games told them there were problems issuing the money to them.
The customers played in house ‘Early Iowa’.
“Paradise Games is committed to payouts to all its customers but strongly maintains its decisions to exercise its legal right to – in the face of customer fraud – rightly and lawfully refuse payout on tickets discovered to be fraudulent,” a statement from the web shop noted.
“The Iowa State 3 and 4 Ball Lottery draws were officially discontinued and now share and publish the (same) results as the Indiana State Lottery, which draws 30-minutes prior to the non-existent Iowa ‘House’ draw. The merger between the two state lotteries was neither communicated nor advertised in a public forum and provided the claimants in question with an opportunity to be dishonest. The time difference between states and the publishing of results created a 30-minute wind for a handful of individuals in web shops throughout the country to purchase pre-existing winning numbers.
“As responsible operators, Paradise Games immediately notified the Gaming Board and the claimants were informed of its findings and position on non-payment, a position supposed and clearly articulated on the company’s website under the terms and conditions of play.
“Our system is dependent upon highly sophisticated software used by gaming entities throughout the United States and Europe – not unique to The Bahamas. Attempts to manipulate the system and extort funds are not uncommon in our industry. And, that is precisely why we must take every precautionary measure to ensuring the integrity of the games we offer to customers. Speculation to the contrary is simply false,” Paradise Games also noted.
“Obviously, it is always in the company’s best interest to make complete and timely payouts to its customers. Anything otherwise would not only be destructive to business but a blatant offence of The Bahamas’ Gaming Act. Paradise Games has a long-standing, unblemished history of timely payments and will not be manipulated by a few unscrupulous individuals.”
Incorporated in 2012, Paradise Games said it underwent a stringent vetting process that caused it to be awarded a gaming operator license by the government.
“Paradise Games has successfully met and exceeded every requirement of a gaming operator and upholds every standard to ensure a safe and responsible, enjoyable, best-in-class gaming experience. Paradise Games maintains a zero-tolerance policy for fraudulent claims and justly exercises its lawful right to do so as stated under the company’s terms and conditions, which every customer accepts when using the company’s website, its products and services.”
Comments
TalRussell 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Comrades! This makes for an interesting numbers playing read.
Sickened 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
So this "highly sophisticated software" allowed a couple of Bahamians to place a bet on a non-existent Iowa house draw and to get a receipt showing their purchase. AND you took their money without verifying that the lottery house still existed and gave them a printed contract detailing this fact! Sounds like you don't know what you are doing and that your software is CRAP!!
TalRussell 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrade Sickened, still unsure how you can take { if true even as alleged } full and complete advantage of every legal loophole to use publicly available info to outplay the Numbers House and still not get paid your winnings. It's not like they hijacked the local or US betting systems to gain an winners edge advantage. I would think the three construction workers should be seeking experienced legal counsel as to if they have a multi million dollar law suit against not only the Numbers House but the Bahamaland government for failure to pay winnings and monitoring negligence?
Sickened 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
I'm with you Tal. These guys have a clear-cut case in my eyes. I may have to sign back up for jury duty.
TalRussell 3 hours ago
Comrade Sickened, I am confused how a Numbers House { illegal under US state "resale" lotteries law } piggybacking off the Iowa State's 3 and 4 Ball Lottery draws, could actually mount a defense that would be credible before a local or US Judge - and the same would apply to the government the Bahamaland - who knowingly aids or abets in the "resale" of numbers piggybacked from US state lotteries? It might be dollar smart wise move to just pay the three construction workers? It might just be the Test Case that a number US State Lotteries would join in the law suit against the Bahamaland government - while seeking millions dollars in damages?
Genus86 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
"The merger between the two state lotteries was neither communicated nor advertised in a public forum and provided the claimants in question with an opportunity to be dishonest."
So if this wasn't public knowledge why can't they keep the winnings, its not like they knew before hand since it was never advertised that the houses merged... ijs
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Which lawyer will take up these construction workers' numbers house rip-off case ............. pro bono???
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID