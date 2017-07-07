Jackpot Cheats Won't Be Paid

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PARADISE Games is defending its actions after patrons of the web shop complained about not getting their winnings.

The web shop suggested in a statement Thursday that the patrons allegedly might have engaged in dishonest activity.

Three construction workers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Tribune earlier this week that after playing numbers and winning nearly $60,000 and $32,000 on separate tickets, Paradise Games told them there were problems issuing the money to them.

The customers played in house ‘Early Iowa’.

“Paradise Games is committed to payouts to all its customers but strongly maintains its decisions to exercise its legal right to – in the face of customer fraud – rightly and lawfully refuse payout on tickets discovered to be fraudulent,” a statement from the web shop noted.

“The Iowa State 3 and 4 Ball Lottery draws were officially discontinued and now share and publish the (same) results as the Indiana State Lottery, which draws 30-minutes prior to the non-existent Iowa ‘House’ draw. The merger between the two state lotteries was neither communicated nor advertised in a public forum and provided the claimants in question with an opportunity to be dishonest. The time difference between states and the publishing of results created a 30-minute wind for a handful of individuals in web shops throughout the country to purchase pre-existing winning numbers.

“As responsible operators, Paradise Games immediately notified the Gaming Board and the claimants were informed of its findings and position on non-payment, a position supposed and clearly articulated on the company’s website under the terms and conditions of play.

“Our system is dependent upon highly sophisticated software used by gaming entities throughout the United States and Europe – not unique to The Bahamas. Attempts to manipulate the system and extort funds are not uncommon in our industry. And, that is precisely why we must take every precautionary measure to ensuring the integrity of the games we offer to customers. Speculation to the contrary is simply false,” Paradise Games also noted.

“Obviously, it is always in the company’s best interest to make complete and timely payouts to its customers. Anything otherwise would not only be destructive to business but a blatant offence of The Bahamas’ Gaming Act. Paradise Games has a long-standing, unblemished history of timely payments and will not be manipulated by a few unscrupulous individuals.”

Incorporated in 2012, Paradise Games said it underwent a stringent vetting process that caused it to be awarded a gaming operator license by the government.

“Paradise Games has successfully met and exceeded every requirement of a gaming operator and upholds every standard to ensure a safe and responsible, enjoyable, best-in-class gaming experience. Paradise Games maintains a zero-tolerance policy for fraudulent claims and justly exercises its lawful right to do so as stated under the company’s terms and conditions, which every customer accepts when using the company’s website, its products and services.”