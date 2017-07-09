Governor General: Nation-Building Is An Endless Task

By Sydnei Isaacs
Bahamas Information Services
Bahamians of all ages gathered in Rawson and Parliament Squares on Friday for the 44th Bahamas Independence Anniversary National Pride and Flag-Raising Ceremony.
With the House of Assembly and surrounding area adorned in the national colours, Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling delivered remarks at the event. She told those in attendance, “National unity is the awareness of a common identity and purpose among the citizens of a country” and that, “Much more work remains to be done for nation-building is an endless task.”
In reference to the new generation of Bahamians, the Governor General said, “They too must share in the process of continuing the building of our nation, and it is our duty to pass on to them the established values and principles of our nation.”
Dame Marguerite continued, “We must fully commit ourselves to maintain this precious land as a free and independent nation where we live together in love and unity.” She ended her remarks by heartily wishing The Bahamas a happy 44th Independence Anniversary.
In closing, Dame Marguerite, in the company of the event's young Bahamian moderators - Sara Williams, Reio Darling, Reanno Todd and Anthony Eccleston - was ceremoniously greeted by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force carrying the Bahamian flag. Together, they hoisted the flag in the centre of the square. Everyone in attendance then sang the National Anthem.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
I just have to laugh at the headline to this article because we, the people, will never hear Lady Poodling say: "And the destruction of our nation by corrupt politicians and their cronies must cease!"
Reality_Check 5 hours, 1 minute ago
That's because she and her crony business partner, Patricia Mortimer, and their family members, believe too much in their fundamental right to screw the Bahamian public in any possible way that they can.
TalRussell 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Comrades! It is clear during Her Excellency Dame Marguerite's tenure as
Governor-General that she has earned the respect of a new generation of Bahamalanders - including thousands red shirts - so much so that if she were to run for a House of Assembly seat - the Dame would win with a substantial vote majority. Unlike some others - Comrade Marguerite - whether she stays or is forced from office by PM Minnis -she will have exited high office with her honourable public service reputation untarnished.
sheeprunner12 30 minutes ago
As long as Pingdomites are alive (and in government)......... the country will struggle to really develop beyond New Providence .......... The country has been sold out by the Independence generation ....... The country hardly exists south of New Providence ....... Those islands are dying because of the decisions and policies of the Nassaucentric government ......... Or maybe her view of the nation is the PLPnation
