Governor General: Nation-Building Is An Endless Task

By Sydnei Isaacs

Bahamas Information Services

Bahamians of all ages gathered in Rawson and Parliament Squares on Friday for the 44th Bahamas Independence Anniversary National Pride and Flag-Raising Ceremony.

With the House of Assembly and surrounding area adorned in the national colours, Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling delivered remarks at the event. She told those in attendance, “National unity is the awareness of a common identity and purpose among the citizens of a country” and that, “Much more work remains to be done for nation-building is an endless task.”

In reference to the new generation of Bahamians, the Governor General said, “They too must share in the process of continuing the building of our nation, and it is our duty to pass on to them the established values and principles of our nation.”

Dame Marguerite continued, “We must fully commit ourselves to maintain this precious land as a free and independent nation where we live together in love and unity.” She ended her remarks by heartily wishing The Bahamas a happy 44th Independence Anniversary.

In closing, Dame Marguerite, in the company of the event's young Bahamian moderators - Sara Williams, Reio Darling, Reanno Todd and Anthony Eccleston - was ceremoniously greeted by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force carrying the Bahamian flag. Together, they hoisted the flag in the centre of the square. Everyone in attendance then sang the National Anthem.