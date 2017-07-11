Campaign Pledge Stays Off Agenda

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE announcing intentions to seek the public’s consent through a referendum on instituting term limits for the prime minister, a recall system for non-performing members of Parliament and an independent Constituencies Commission and Electoral Commission, the Minnis administration has not decided on a timeline for this exercise, how it will be executed or what it might cost taxpayers.

According to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday, Cabinet has not yet discussed this aspect of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) plans. The prime minister said he was unable to say at this time when this will be brought up on Cabinet’s agenda.

He said to speak now on the issue would reveal Cabinet business.

In May, in the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration outlined plans for a planned referendum on the various issues.

The last two referenda held in this country were not successful as both votes–the gaming referendum of 2013 and the constitutional referendum of 2016–under the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government failed.

The Christie administration spent $1.2m on the 2013 gaming referendum. The constitutional referendum was also estimated to cost the public purse around $1.57m.

The four bills, which promised to bring gender equality to the country’s Constitution, were overwhelmingly rejected by voters at the polls on June 7, 2016.

Only three constituencies across the country voted by consensus to approve any of the four gender equality bills proposed.

And fewer than half of eligible voters, 46.66 per cent of them, participated in this constitutional referendum.

In Bain and Grants Town for instance, turnout was 34.01 per cent and in Englerston turnout was 37.01 per cent.

In the Family Islands, turnout was generally lower than in New Providence. Only 26.92 per cent of eligible Long Island voters participated in the referendum, the lowest in the country. Former leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner represented this area at the time.

In the gaming referendum held on January 28, 2013, out of 38 constituencies only three returned a majority “yes” vote.

Nationally there were 48,012 “no” votes for the question on regulating web shops and 30,767 “yes” votes, and 46,961 “no” votes for the creation of a national lottery question and 32,170 “yes” votes.

Officials said voter turnout was also extremely low in this process.