Campaign Pledge Stays Off Agenda

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE announcing intentions to seek the public’s consent through a referendum on instituting term limits for the prime minister, a recall system for non-performing members of Parliament and an independent Constituencies Commission and Electoral Commission, the Minnis administration has not decided on a timeline for this exercise, how it will be executed or what it might cost taxpayers.
According to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday, Cabinet has not yet discussed this aspect of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) plans. The prime minister said he was unable to say at this time when this will be brought up on Cabinet’s agenda.
He said to speak now on the issue would reveal Cabinet business.
In May, in the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration outlined plans for a planned referendum on the various issues.
The last two referenda held in this country were not successful as both votes–the gaming referendum of 2013 and the constitutional referendum of 2016–under the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government failed.
The Christie administration spent $1.2m on the 2013 gaming referendum. The constitutional referendum was also estimated to cost the public purse around $1.57m.
The four bills, which promised to bring gender equality to the country’s Constitution, were overwhelmingly rejected by voters at the polls on June 7, 2016.
Only three constituencies across the country voted by consensus to approve any of the four gender equality bills proposed.
And fewer than half of eligible voters, 46.66 per cent of them, participated in this constitutional referendum.
In Bain and Grants Town for instance, turnout was 34.01 per cent and in Englerston turnout was 37.01 per cent.
In the Family Islands, turnout was generally lower than in New Providence. Only 26.92 per cent of eligible Long Island voters participated in the referendum, the lowest in the country. Former leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner represented this area at the time.
In the gaming referendum held on January 28, 2013, out of 38 constituencies only three returned a majority “yes” vote.
Nationally there were 48,012 “no” votes for the question on regulating web shops and 30,767 “yes” votes, and 46,961 “no” votes for the creation of a national lottery question and 32,170 “yes” votes.
Officials said voter turnout was also extremely low in this process.
Comments
TalRussell 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrades! This post is all about begging for forgiveness. It ain't an easy thing but I'm done preparing in the damndest way to do the right thing and search my heart to be ready just in case I has to apologise to the former member for Long Island "Reheasa" - admitting publicly that she may have just been right all along about Minnis's misgivings?
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 10 minutes ago
The FNM has an emergency ............. prepare for S&P and Moody's aka The Grim Reapers
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
Those FNM fellows told so many lies so that they could win the election and the Chief among them was roc wit doc. it was just another lie. like no VAT on electricity. medical, and bread basket items. sooner or later their lies will catch up with them. Then What?
BahamasForBahamians 13 hours, 42 minutes ago
They told us once the PLP was gone we wouldn't be downgraded anymore..
$700million dollars later, POP goes the weasel. Or the symonette?
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 12 minutes ago
A REMINDER: Minnis has failed to articulate even one major policy initiative he would undertake to try and turn things around for the Bahamas. Specifically, he has made no compelling mention or commitments whatsoever regarding:
1) The holding of a Royal Commission of Enquiry to investigate even one of the many egregious instances of corruption, fraud and outright theft that has occurred during the last five years;
2) The passing of meaningful and enforceable freedom of information legislation with few exceptions or loop holes for the government and politicians of the day;
3) Legislative amendments to close financial disclosure loop holes and introduce enforceable penalties of substance for MPs and Senators who fail to comply with their financial disclosure requirements;
4) The establishment by legislation of a formal Office for a truly Independent Director of Public Prosecutions in order to once and for all end the government's ability to wrongfully interfere with the judiciary through its de facto executive (PM) control of the Office of the Attorney General;
5) The wholesale repeal of the gaming web shop legislation;
6) New legislation to establish a National Lottery, the profits from which would be earmarked solely for the purpose of contributing to the financial needs of our public education system;
7) Tightening of legislation to give the Office of the Auditor General and the Public Accounts Committee the biting teeth they need to discharge their important duties in the way intended and expected; and
8) New campaign finance reform legislation to avoid the will of Bahamian voters being thwarted by large amounts of 'tainted' money directed at politicians by the likes of Sebas Bastian, Craig Flowers, Peter Nygard, Christie's Red China friends, and so on.
A passionate stance by Minnis and the FNM on implementing just these eight major initiatives alone would go a long ways towards putting the Bahamas on the right road for its future and the betterment of the Bahamian people. But "No", Minnis has made no meaningful or passionate commitment to us on any of these most important matters. Minnis instead prefers to ramble on and on ad nauseum about how the Christie-led PLP government has failed the Bahamian people. It's as if Minnis and the FNM believe they need not commit to anything on our behalf. That just can't be right and should give each voter serious pause for thought!
TheMadHatter 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
The Bahamian people asked for "more of the same" that they've been getting for 44 years - they voted for the SAME people yet again - and so they should be happy they are getting exactly that. Suck it up. Some day donkey boongie will give chocolate milk (maybe).
Cobalt 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
You serious? Or is this just another PLP griping session. Is it even sensible to answer y'all? The FNM was literally only recently sworn into office weeks ago..... the country is a contaminant reservoir of filth and corruption recently lead by PGC and his PLP..... and y'all are criticizing Dr. Minnis? Do you know how long and difficult it's going to be to realistically assess and address every critical issues we're facing?
Y'all PLPs is supmmelse.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID