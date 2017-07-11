Govt Raises Status For Nottage Funeral

THE Minnis administration has increased the government’s budget for the official funeral for Dr Bernard Nottage from $10,000 to $50,000, the Cabinet Office announced yesterday, while explaining why the former member of Parliament will not be given a state funeral.

The official funeral will be held at St Agnes Anglican Church at 11am on Friday.

In a statement released Monday evening, seemingly in response to criticism that Dr Nottage was not afforded a state funeral, the Cabinet Office explained that state funerals are reserved for governors general and prime ministers, serving or retired, and Cabinet ministers who die while in office.

For official funerals, the Cabinet Office noted, the government normally assumes costs up to a maximum of $10,000. In honour of Dr Nottage’s service to the country over the years, the Minnis administration has increased this budget.

The statement also said the government paid all the expenses related to Dr Nottage’s medical care in Florida and the repatriation of his remains to the Bahamas.



Monday’s statement also noted that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was in “close and frequent contact” with Dr Nottage’s wife, Portia Nottage, while the former MP was in hospital.

“The second tier of government funerals is the official funeral which is given to former Cabinet ministers and serving members of Parliament,” the statement noted. “The government covers funeral costs up to a maximum of $10,000 and the police and defence force provide an honour guard. Lying-in-state takes place in the House of Assembly. The church service is carried live on radio and may be recorded for future airing.

“The church service is attended by the governor general, the prime minister, Cabinet ministers and other parliamentarians and senior public officers. In recognition of Dr Nottage’s many years of public service in the area of politics and sports, the government decided to increase the funeral costs it would bear to a maximum of $50,000.00.”



The lowest tier of government funerals is the state recognised service given to former members of Parliament, serving permanent secretaries and other high ranking public officers or civilians who have made invaluable contributions to the state, the statement added.

There will be a viewing of Dr Nottage’s body at the Progressive Liberal Party’s headquarters today, the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium on Wednesday and at the House of Assembly on Thursday.

Dr Nottage, 71, died on June 28 in a Florida hospital.

He had been airlifted to the US after spending three days in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital.

Dr Nottage’s body returned to the country on Friday in a large box. Grieving family members waited at Odyssey Aviation airport to greet him.

Yesterday, the Cabinet Office said the Cabinet secretary has issued a formal communication to Dr Nottage’s wife informing her of the government’s decision to have an official funeral and outlining all of the matters for which the government would be responsible.



“The National Events Unit of the Cabinet Office is working with Dr Nottage’s widow and other family members on the details of Dr Nottage’s official funeral. In the morning of Thursday, July 6, that unit met with Dr Nottage’s widow, brother, sister, sister-in-law and Nottage’s rector to discuss pertinent logistical and protocol matters to be attended to prior, during and after the funeral service. Mrs Nottage chose St Agnes Anglican Church where they worshipped as the location for the funeral. St Agnes is also located in the constituency Dr Nottage represented for many years.

“. . . The Cabinet Office will continue to provide support and advice to the Nottage family during their period of bereavement.”

Dr Nottage is survived by his wife and their two sons.

The veteran politician was born in Nassau on October 23, 1945 to the late Bernard Nottage Sr and Olevia Nottage.

He received his training as a gynaecologist at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, and The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

An outstanding athlete in track and field, Dr Nottage was also a long-time president of the Bahamas Amateur Athletics Association (BAAA).

Over the course of his political career, Dr Nottage served as a Cabinet minister in one Pindling administration and two Christie administrations.

Dr Nottage was first appointed chairman of the National Insurance Board in 1982.

In the subsequent general election in 1987, Dr Nottage successfully contested the Garden Hills constituency.

In 1989, Dr Nottage was appointed minister of consumer affairs and then minister of education in 1990.

However, Dr Nottage later left the PLP to assist in the formation of the Coalition for Democratic Reform (CDR) and was elected leader of the third party in early 2000.

Dr Nottage unsuccessfully led the party into the 2002 general election.

In 2005, he returned to the then governing PLP and was afterwards appointed to the Senate.

Shortly afterwards, Dr Nottage was appointed minister of health and National Insurance by then Prime Minister Perry Christie.

In 2007, Dr Nottage was appointed leader of opposition business in Parliament and in 2012 leader of government business in Parliament. He served as minister of national security from 2012-2017.

Dr Nottage was defeated in the 2017 general election by 22-year-old Travis Robinson in the Bain and Grants Town constituency.

He was a member of the Anglican church community.