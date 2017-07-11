Man Dies After Independence Day Shooting

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man died in hospital shortly after he was shot multiple times on Independence Day during a backyard celebration with friends.

The killing took place shortly after noon off East Street and took the country's murder count to 72 for the year, according to The Tribune's records.

Officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, said officers are on the hunt for “up to four men” they believe were involved in the murder.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation but I can tell you that we have some leads we are following,” Chief Supt Cash said.

"What we do know is shortly after noon, the victim was on Fowler Street, off East Street sitting in an open yard with a group of people when a black Nissan Teana drove past in a westerly direction.

“The car turned around, heading east, and a lone gunman got out of the vehicle on the rear passenger side. He was armed with a handgun and shot the victim before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off in an unknown direction. No one else was hurt during the shooting. The victim was taken to hospital by a private vehicle, where he died of his injuries shortly after his arrival. We are following some leads, but we need the public's help to solve this crime."

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Levardo Sherman Deveaux Thompson.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.

Last month, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said the FNM would start rolling out its new crime plan "with immediate effect," but cautioned that there will not be a "quick fix" to the high levels of crime.

He did not specify what these initiatives will be.

At the time, Mr Dames said he was in the process, along with the executive team of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), of examining how to best utilise RBPF officers and resources in an effort to develop medium-term and long-term plans to reduce crime.

In the short term, he said, officers will saturate New Providence, particularly in high crime areas.